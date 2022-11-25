Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Duke Royalty Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DUKE   GG00BYZSSY63

DUKE ROYALTY LIMITED

(DUKE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-11-25 am EST
34.50 GBX   +2.99%
07:18aIN BRIEF: Duke Royalty signs GBP5.0 million deal with New Path
AN
03:51aDuke Royalty Signs $6 Million Royalty Financing with New Path Fire
MT
11/24UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
Summary 
Summary

IN BRIEF: Duke Royalty signs GBP5.0 million deal with New Path

11/25/2022 | 07:18am EST
Duke Royalty Ltd - Guernsey-based royalty finance provider - Enters into a GBP5.0 million royalty financing agreement with New Path Fire & Security Ltd. Says that the financing will be used to buy two complementary businesses under exclusivity and to refinance the existing senior debt in its business. Agrees to a total funding commitment of up to GBP20 million to support New Path's buy-and-build strategy to acquire profitable fire and securities services businesses.

"Duke is excited to be partnering with New Path Fire and Security to support their buy and build strategy. The fire and security sector is both admirable in its principal cause to protect assets and lives, as well as highly attractive with regards to its antirecessionary attributes. New Path has acquired a group of quality operating businesses and we look forward to helping them to continue consolidating a mission-critical sector," Chief Executive Neil Johnson says.

Current stock price: 34.00 pence, up 1.5% on Friday in London

12-month change: down 20%

By Abby Amoakuh; abbyamoakuh@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DUKE ROYALTY LIMITED 2.99% 34.5 Delayed Quote.-21.64%
QINETIQ GROUP PLC -0.46% 343.6 Delayed Quote.29.77%
Financials
Sales 2023 23,0 M 27,8 M 27,8 M
Net income 2023 13,9 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
Net Debt 2023 52,3 M 63,4 M 63,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,73x
Yield 2023 8,56%
Capitalization 136 M 165 M 165 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,22x
EV / Sales 2024 7,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart DUKE ROYALTY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Duke Royalty Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUKE ROYALTY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 33,50 GBX
Average target price 52,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 55,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neil Allan Johnson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hugo Anthony Evans Finance Director
Nigel Norman Birrell Non-Executive Chairman
Ross Ainger Manager-Operations & Investor Relations
Peter Madouros Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUKE ROYALTY LIMITED-21.64%165
BLACKROCK, INC.-19.58%110 592
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-19.24%72 812
UBS GROUP AG7.10%59 317
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-21.68%36 769
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.10.26%35 394