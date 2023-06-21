Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Dukemount Capital Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DKE   GB00B6WZDF03

DUKEMOUNT CAPITAL PLC

(DKE)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:30:01 2022-11-01 am EDT
0.1500 GBX   -.--%
08:19aDukemount Capital : Financial results for 30-April-2022
PU
06/16Dukemount Capital records widened interim loss
AN
06/16Dukemount Capital Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended October 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dukemount Capital : Financial results for 30-April-2022

06/21/2023 | 08:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUKEMOUNT CAPITAL PLC

REGISTERED NUMBER 07611240

ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED

30 APRIL 2022

DUKEMOUNT CAPITAL PLC

CONTENTS

Page

Company Information

2

Chairman's Statement

3

Board of Directors

4

Strategic Report

5

Report of the Directors

9

Directors' Remuneration Report

13

Report of the Independent Auditor

16

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

22

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

23

Company Statement of Financial Position

24

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

25

Company Statement of Changes in Equity

26

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

27

Company Statement of Cash Flows

28

Notes to the Financial Statements

29

DUKEMOUNT CAPITAL PLC

COMPANY INFORMATION

Directors

Geoffrey Dart

Paul Gazzard

Secretary

Stuart Adam

Registered Office

70 Jermyn Street

London

SW1Y 6NY

Solicitors

Charles Russell Speechly

5 Fleet Place

London

EC4M 7RD

Independent Auditor

PKF Littlejohn LLP

Statutory Auditor

15 Westferry Circus

Canary Wharf

London

E14 4HD

Registered Number

07611240

3

DUKEMOUNT CAPITAL PLC

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

I hereby present the annual financial statements for the year ended 30 April 2022. During the year the Group reported a loss of £1,127,395 (2021 - loss of £913,827). These losses arose in the course of the Group: pursuing transactions in its normal course of business as per its original stated mandate of long dated income generation; impairment costs associated with two development projects; maintaining the Company's listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority by way of a standard listing including consultancy fees, professional fees and directors' fees. As at the Statement of Financial Position date the Group had £19,214 (2021: £24,657) of cash balances.

During the year the Company entered into a 12-month convertible unsecured loan facility for £1,000,000 of which £500,000 was available immediately and an additional £500,000 available conditional on certain milestones.

In May 2021, the Company entered into a Joint Venture Agreement in relation to flexibility power expert HSKB Ltd ("HSKB"). Pursuant to the Joint Venture Agreement, Dukemount acquired 50% of the issued share capital of HSKB for nominal value. The Company is deemed to exercise control through its direct and indirect shareholding of DKE Flexible Energy and is therefore treated as a subsidiary with full consolidation into the Group financial statements.

In September 2021, the Company signed off a subordinated funding package to enable completion of the senior debt funding for gas peaking projects in September 2021 and announced in October 2021 that HSKB had successfully completed the purchase of two special purpose companies, each company containing an 11kV gas peaking facility, ready to build, with full planning permission and grid access. HSKB has also changed its name to DKE Flexible Energy Limited ("DKE Energy"). Following the year end, the Company announced that HSKB had completed the sale of the previously purchased two special purpose companies containing the 11kV gas peaking facility for an aggregate sale price of £350,000. Unfortunately the Company had little choice but to pursue the sale despite having the funding in place to construct these assets. The listing rules for standard list companies changed in December 2022 to require a minimum market capitalization of £30m for any reverse, transaction or listed value of the company, far below the combined value of these two assets in the state they were being purchased or post construction. Thus, the regulatory environment that evolved for Dukemount, as a standard listed company, during the transaction to buy and then fund the construction of the two assets meant the Company had no option but to dispose of these assets. The proceeds of the sale, £350,000 in aggregate, have been used to repay a portion of the sums owing to the lenders of the subordinated funding package.

Further to the disposal the lenders agreed to advance net proceeds of £50,000 in aggregate in addition to restructuring their existing funding arrangement. The maturity date for the existing debt plus the further advance is to be 24 months from the date of the Advance (being 10 October 2024). The proceeds of the further advance have been used to settle accrued liabilities of the Company.

The board has taken steps through restructuring the Company's funding routes, as described in detail in the RNS announcement of 11 October 2022, to ensure that the financial position and prospects of the Company are maintained to facilitate a future reverse transaction.

I would like to thank all those who have assisted and supported the Group during the year.

Geoffrey Dart

Director

7 June 2023

4

DUKEMOUNT CAPITAL PLC

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Geoffrey Gilbert Dart - Executive Chairman

Geoffrey is a merchant banker with over 35 years of experience of fund raising and listing transactions. In 1990 he was appointed to the board of Harrell Hospitality Inc, a hotel management and development company, after he structured and completed its reverse takeover by a US-listed shell company. In 2003, as chairman of Energy Technique Plc (a UK standard listed company) Geoffrey oversaw the re-structuring and re-capitalisation of the company. Also in 2003, as a Founder and an Executive Director of London and Boston Investments Plc (an AIM-listed company), Geoffrey was responsible for M&A activity. In 2010, Geoffrey joined the board of Hayward Tyler Limited, the specialist pump manufacturer and after raising equity and debt funding, completed the standard listing of the company and thereafter took on particular responsibility for the group's Chinese operations and completed a successful re-structuring of those operations.

Paul Gazzard

Paul has over 10 years' experience of working across investing institutions in the City of London in his previous role as Fund Manager. He worked with the Panmure Gordon Asset Management team until August 2002 when he transitioned into the commercial financing sector. Between August 2002 and May 2010, Paul participated in the listing of companies on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, operating at the Senior Executive level within each of the companies.

Since then Paul has worked as a consultant across various AIM listed companies, advising on corporate and financing related matters, in addition to working as an adviser to several high net worth individuals on specific corporate and management issues relating to their investment portfolios as well as founding a number of private companies in the financial services and other sectors.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dukemount Capital plc published this content on 21 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2023 12:18:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DUKEMOUNT CAPITAL PLC
08:19aDukemount Capital : Financial results for 30-April-2022
PU
06/16Dukemount Capital records widened interim loss
AN
06/16Dukemount Capital Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended October 31, 2022
CI
06/09Dukemount Capital delayed annual results show wider loss
AN
06/07Dukemount Capital Plc Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
06/07Dukemount Capital Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended April 30, 2022
CI
2022TRADING UPDATES: Alternative Income assets rise; Ironveld signs deal
AN
2022Dukemount Capital Requests Temporary Trading Suspension
MT
2022Dukemount Capital Plummets 43% Amid Sale of UK Reserve Power Projects to Mast Energy De..
MT
2022Dukemount Capital Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended October 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -1,18 M -1,50 M -1,50 M
Net cash 2022 0,02 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,62x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 0,92 M 1,18 M 1,18 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart DUKEMOUNT CAPITAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Dukemount Capital Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paul Terence Gazzard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Geoffrey Gilbert Dart Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUKEMOUNT CAPITAL PLC0.00%1
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-5.34%37 434
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-5.59%30 752
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-16.89%23 942
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-13.09%21 917
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.28%20 342
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer