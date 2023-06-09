Dukemount Capital delayed annual results show wider loss

(Alliance News) - Dukemount Capital PLC on Friday released its delayed annual results for financial year 2022 and said it is in talks with the UK financial services regulator to have its share suspension lifted.

The London-based investor in the sustainable and flexible energy markets said pretax loss in the year that ended April 30, 2022 widened to GBP1.1 million from GBP913,827 the year before, as it recorded finance charges of GBP242,773.

Dukemount Capital did not generate revenue for financial 2022, while revenue for financial 2021 was GBP3.3 million. This had come from contracts with customers, the company explained.

The company declared no dividend for either year.

Dukemount said it is talking with the UK Financial Conduct Authority about having the suspension of trading in its shares lifted. In November, Dukemount requested for its shares to be suspended until the delayed audit of its financial 2022 results could be completed.

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

