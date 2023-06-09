Advanced search
    DKE   GB00B6WZDF03

DUKEMOUNT CAPITAL PLC

(DKE)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:30:01 2022-11-01 am EDT
0.1500 GBX   -.--%
Dukemount Capital delayed annual results show wider loss

06/09/2023 | 08:50am EDT
(Alliance News) - Dukemount Capital PLC on Friday released its delayed annual results for financial year 2022 and said it is in talks with the UK financial services regulator to have its share suspension lifted.

The London-based investor in the sustainable and flexible energy markets said pretax loss in the year that ended April 30, 2022 widened to GBP1.1 million from GBP913,827 the year before, as it recorded finance charges of GBP242,773.

Dukemount Capital did not generate revenue for financial 2022, while revenue for financial 2021 was GBP3.3 million. This had come from contracts with customers, the company explained.

The company declared no dividend for either year.

Dukemount said it is talking with the UK Financial Conduct Authority about having the suspension of trading in its shares lifted. In November, Dukemount requested for its shares to be suspended until the delayed audit of its financial 2022 results could be completed.

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials ()
Sales 2021 3,30 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,91 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,02 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,48x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 0,92 M 1,16 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 92,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paul Terence Gazzard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Geoffrey Gilbert Dart Non-Executive Chairman
