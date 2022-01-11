Duketon Mining : Final Rosie PGE Assays

ASX Announcement 12th January 2022

Final PGE Assays for deep drillholes at Rosie

HIGHLIGHTS - Rosie Project (100% DKM)

Results have been received for the full suite of platinum group elements (PGEs) for previously released drillholes DKDD0028 and DKDD0029.

DKDD0028 - 3.32m @ 3.54% Ni 0.38% Cu & 4.85g/t PGEs (5.79% NiEq*) DKDD0029 - 9.00m @ 1.05% Ni 0.14% Cu & 1.32g/t PGEs (1.67% NiEq*)

Inc. 2.8m @ 2.30% Ni 0.29% Cu & 2.97g/t PGEs (3.67% NiEq*)

Individual samples up to 11.98g/t PGEs

PGEs Both intersections are outside the current indicated resource

An updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) on the Rosie Project has commenced, updated stope optimisation and cash flow model will follow.

*The NiEq number is calculated using the same parameters as the latest MRE (see ASX announcement 4 March 2021). Assumptions for the nickel equivalent prices, recovery and calculation are detailed in the attached JORC Table 1. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Stuart Fogarty, Duketon Mining Managing Director said; "These additional PGE assays for the deeper holes show the quality of the resource at depth and the upside potential for significant extensions. As stated before, these intersections, in addition to the accompanying geology and down hole EM, indicate that there is significant potential for the resource to continue to grow with more drilling. The significant value contribution that these high-gradePGE's provide to the Rosie Resource continues to impress us.

I look forward to the updated resource calculation and the subsequent mining and financial studies."

