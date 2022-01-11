Log in
Duketon Mining : Final Rosie PGE Assays

01/11/2022 | 04:38pm EST
For personal use only

ASX Announcement

12th January 2022

Final PGE Assays for deep drillholes at Rosie

HIGHLIGHTS - Rosie Project (100% DKM)

Results have been received for the full suite of platinum group elements (PGEs) for previously released drillholes DKDD0028 and DKDD0029.

DKDD0028 - 3.32m @ 3.54% Ni 0.38% Cu & 4.85g/t PGEs (5.79% NiEq*) DKDD0029 - 9.00m @ 1.05% Ni 0.14% Cu & 1.32g/t PGEs (1.67% NiEq*)

Inc. 2.8m @ 2.30% Ni 0.29% Cu & 2.97g/t PGEs (3.67% NiEq*)

  • Individual samples up to 11.98g/t PGEs
  • Both intersections are outside the current indicated resource
  • An updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) on the Rosie Project has commenced, updated stope optimisation and cash flow model will follow.

*The NiEq number is calculated using the same parameters as the latest MRE (see ASX announcement 4 March 2021). Assumptions for the nickel equivalent prices, recovery and calculation are detailed in the attached JORC Table 1. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Stuart Fogarty, Duketon Mining Managing Director said; "These additional PGE assays for the deeper holes show the quality of the resource at depth and the upside potential for significant extensions. As stated before, these intersections, in addition to the accompanying geology and down hole EM, indicate that there is significant potential for the resource to continue to grow with more drilling. The significant value contribution that these high-gradePGE's provide to the Rosie Resource continues to impress us.

I look forward to the updated resource calculation and the subsequent mining and financial studies."

Duketon Mining Limited ACN 159 084 107

Level 2 25 Richardson Street West Perth WA 6005 T: +61 8 6315 1490

only

Duketon Mining Ltd (ASX: DKM, "Duketon" or "the Company") is pleased to announce final

assay results of the full suite of Platinum Group Elements (PGEs) have been received for the

two remaining diamond holes drilled at the Rosie Nickel Deposit. An updated Mineral

Resource Estimate (MRE) on the Rosie Project has now commenced with updated stope

optimisation and cash flow model to follow.

use

Table 1: Significant Intercept Table (Significant intercepts are 1m >4000 ppm Ni, maximum internal

dilution of 2 metres, intersections are downhole widths.)

Depth

Depth

Intercept

PGEs

Hole ID

From

To

Width

Ni %

Cu %

Comments

(g/t)

(m)

(m)

(m)

DKDD0028

550.86

554.18

3.32

3.54

0.38

4.85

3.32m @ 3.54% Ni 0.38% Cu & 4.85g/t PGEs

DKDD0029

529

538

9

1.05

0.14

1.32

9m @ 1.05% Ni 0.14% Cu & 1.32g/t PGEs

inc.

533

535.8

2.8

2.30

0.29

2.97

2.8m @ 2.30% Ni 0.29% Cu & 2.97g/t PGEs

personalFor

and

538.8

541.8

3

0.43

0.09

0.54

3m @ 0.43% Ni 0.09% Cu & 0.54g/t PGEs

For personal use only

Figure 1: Long Section of Rosie

For personal use only

Figure 2: Cross Section of DKDD0028.

For personal use only

Figure 3: Cross Section of DKDD0029

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Duketon Mining Ltd. published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 21:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
