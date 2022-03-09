Log in
Duketon Mining : Rosie Resource Increases in Tonnes, Grade and Metal

03/09/2022 | 05:43pm EST
For personal use only

ASX Announcement

10th March 2022

Rosie Resource Increases in Tonnes,

Grade and Metal

HIGHLIGHTS

Rosie Project (100% DKM)

  • Rosie Nickel Resource increases to 2.77 Mt @ 3.27% NiEq
  • Equates to 56,300 tonnes contained nickel, 11,800 tonnes contained copper and 229,000 ounces of contained PGEs (refer to tables 1-3 for classification breakdown)
  • This includes.
  1. 8% increase in tonnes
  1. 6% increase to the nickel grade
  1. 15% increase in nickel metal tonnes
  1. 3% increase to copper grade
  1. 11% increase to copper metal tonnes
  1. 7% increase in the grade of both platinum and palladium
    1. 12% increase in PGE ounces
  • 72% of the Rosie Mineral Resource is now in the Indicated category
  • Updated resource includes all drilling from 2021
  • The updated resource model will be used to update the existing mining study
  • Total combined JORC resource for Rosie & C2 is 94,300 nickel tonnes, 14,100 copper tonnes and 255,200 ounces PGE's
  • Mineralisation remains open in all directions

Duketon Mining Limited ACN 159 084 107

Level 2 25 Richardson Street West Perth WA 6005 T: +61(0) 8 6315 1490

For personal use only

Duketon Mining Ltd (DKM) is pleased to announce an update to the JORC 2012 Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Rosie Nickel Deposit in the Duketon Belt, 120km north of Laverton. This update is based on additional drilling conducted during the second half of 2021. The Nickel Equivalent (NiEq) number has used the same commodity prices as the previous resource update (see ASX announcement 4 March 2021) so that they can be compared on an equivalent basis. The previous model had used conservative long term forecast price compiled from several publicly available sources.

The Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate for Rosie of 2.77 million tonnes at 3.27% nickel equivalent and is reported in accordance with the 2012 JORC Code. The resource estimate is reported at >1% NiEq. Over 72% of the Resource has been classified as Indicated with the remainder in the Inferred category. Mineralisation remains open in all directions.

The Mineral Resource contained metal stands at 56,300 tonnes of nickel, 11,800 tonnes of

copper, 1,610 tonnes of cobalt and over 229,000 oz of total PGEs (Table 3).

Resource Category

Tonnes (kt)

Ni%

NiEq_% (1)

Indicated

2,012

2.11

3.35

Inferred

761

1.81

3.06

TOTAL

2,773

2.03

3.27

Table 1: Rosie Mineral Resource Statement (February 2022) >1.0% NiEq

  1. Assumptions for the nickel equivalent are: Prices (in USD) $8.00/lb Ni, $3.65/lb Cu, $15.30/lb Co, $1,100/oz Pt, $2,300/oz Pd and $15,500/oz Rh. Recovery assumptions from metallurgical test work are: Pentlandite domain 96.9% Ni, 99.5% Cu, 95.1% Co, 78.2% Pt, 97.6% Pd and 83.4% Rh. Violarite domain 88.7% Ni, 94.5% Cu, 88.5% Co, 57.6% Pt, 87.3% Pd and 64.8% Rh.

The resource includes a reportable nickel equivalent number based on metallurgical work completed to determine recoveries (see ASX announcement 8th July 2020 & 10th July 2020). It is the opinion of DKM that all the elements included in the metal equivalents calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold.

Duketon Mining Limited ACN 159 084 107

Level 2 25 Richardson Street West Perth WA 6005 T: +61(0) 8 6315 1490

For personal use only

Rosie and C2

The total JORC compliant nickel resource for the Bulge Area (Rosie & C2) now stands at

94,300 tonnes of nickel, 14,100 tonnes of copper and 255,200 ounces of PGE's (Tables

2-6).

Rosie Nickel Resource >1% NiEq

Ni

Cu

Co

Total

NiEq

Classification

Sulphide

Tonnes

PGEs

(%)

(%)

(ppm)

(%)

(g/t)

Pentlandite

1,191,555

2.4

0.42

642

2.7

3.76

Indicated

Violarite

820,999

1.7

0.39

504

2.5

2.75

Sub-Total

2,012,553

2.1

0.41

585

2.6

3.35

Pentlandite

694,751

1.8

0.48

580

2.5

3.13

Inferred

Violarite

66,179

1.5

0.42

442

1.7

2.36

Sub-Total

760,930

1.8

0.48

568

2.4

3.06

Total

All

2,773,483

2.0

0.43

580

2.6

3.27

Table 2: Rosie Mineral Resource Grade

Contained Metal

Classification

Ore Type

Ni (t)

Cu (t)

Co (t)

Total PGEs (oz)

Pentlandite

28,524

4,978

764

104,868

Indicated

Violarite

13,966

3,230

414

64,869

Sub-Total

42,490

8,208

1,178

169,737

Pentlandite

12,786

3,337

403

55,740

Inferred

Violarite

987

279

29

3,551

Sub-Total

13,774

3,616

432

59,291

Total

56,264

11,824

1,610

229,028

Table 3: Rosie Mineral Resource Contained Metal

Duketon Mining Limited ACN 159 084 107

Level 2 25 Richardson Street West Perth WA 6005 T: +61(0) 8 6315 1490

For personal use only

The following equations were used to calculate nickel equivalent - Cu and Co measured in ppm and PGEs measured in ppb - all converted to percentages for NiEq calculation:

Pentlandite domain: NiEq = Ni% +(Cu% * 0.995 *(3.65/8)) + (Co% * 0.951 *(15.3/8)) + (Pt% * 0.782 * (1100 *14.583/8)) + (Pd% * 0.976 * (2300 * 14.583/8)) + (Rh% * 0.834 *(15500 * 14.583/8))

Violarite domain: NiEq = Ni% +(Cu% * 0.945 *(3.65/8)) + (Co% * 0.885 *(15.3/8)) + (Pt% * 0.576 * (1100 *14.583/8)) + (Pd% * 0.873 * (2300 * 14.583/8)) + (Rh% * 0.648 *(15500 * 14.583/8)) where 14.583 is the amount of troy ounces per pound.

C2 Nickel Resource >0.5%Ni

Classification

Oxidation

Tonnes

Ni (%)

Ni (t)

Inferred

Fresh

5,100,000

0.7

34,200

Transitional

600,000

0.6

3,800

Total

5,700,000

0.7

38,000

Table 4: C2 Nickel Resource > 0.5% Ni (see ASX Announcement 29 January 2015)

C2 Nickel Resource >0.5%Ni

Classification

Oxidation

Tonnes

Ni (%)

Cu (%)

Pt (ppb)

Pd (ppb)

S (%)

Inferred

Fresh

5,100,000

0.7

0.04

60

79

3.3

Transitional

600,000

0.6

0.04

72

105

0.9

Total

5,700,000

0.7

0.04

61

82

3.1

Table 5: C2 Resource > 0.5% Ni with Auxiliary Attributes

(see ASX Announcement 29 January 2015)

Combined Metal Inventory, The Bulge Area

Deposit Ni tonnes Cu tonnesPGE oz

Rosie 56,264 11,824 229,028

C2 38,000 2,280 26,206

TOTAL 94,264 14,104 255,234

Table 6: Combined Metal Inventory, The Bulge Area

Duketon Mining Limited ACN 159 084 107

Level 2 25 Richardson Street West Perth WA 6005 T: +61(0) 8 6315 1490

For personal use only

Figure 1: Plan of DKM Tenements showing Ultramafic, Nickel Resources and Prospects

Duketon Mining Limited ACN 159 084 107

Level 2 25 Richardson Street West Perth WA 6005 T: +61(0) 8 6315 1490

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Duketon Mining Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 22:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
