Duketon Mining : Rosie Resource Increases in Tonnes, Grade and Metal

Equates to56,300 tonnes contained nickel, 11,800 tonnes contained copper and 229,000 ounces of contained PGEs (refer to tables 1-3 for classification breakdown)
This includes.
8% increase in tonnes
6% increase to the nickel grade
15% increase in nickel metal tonnes
3% increase to copper grade
11% increase to copper metal tonnes
7% increase in the grade of both platinum and palladium
12% increase in PGE ounces
72% of the Rosie Mineral Resource is now in the Indicated category
Updated resource includes all drilling from 2021
The updated resource model will be used to update the existing mining study
Total combined JORC resource for Rosie & C2 is94,300 nickel tonnes, 14,100 copper tonnes and 255,200 ounces PGE's
Mineralisation remains open in all directions
Duketon Mining Ltd (DKM) is pleased to announce an update to the JORC 2012 Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Rosie Nickel Deposit in the Duketon Belt, 120km north of Laverton. This update is based on additional drilling conducted during the second half of 2021. The Nickel Equivalent (NiEq) number has used the same commodity prices as the previous resource update (see ASX announcement 4 March 2021) so that they can be compared on an equivalent basis. The previous model had used conservative long term forecast price compiled from several publicly available sources.
The Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate for Rosie of 2.77 million tonnes at 3.27% nickel equivalent and is reported in accordance with the 2012 JORC Code. The resource estimate is reported at >1% NiEq. Over 72% of the Resource has been classified as Indicated with the remainder in the Inferred category. Mineralisation remains open in all directions.
The Mineral Resource contained metal stands at 56,300 tonnes of nickel, 11,800 tonnes of
copper, 1,610 tonnes of cobalt and over 229,000 oz of total PGEs (Table 3).
Resource Category
Tonnes (kt)
Ni%
NiEq_% (1)
Indicated
2,012
2.11
3.35
Inferred
761
1.81
3.06
TOTAL
2,773
2.03
3.27
Table 1: Rosie Mineral Resource Statement (February 2022) >1.0% NiEq
Assumptions for the nickel equivalent are: Prices (in USD) $8.00/lb Ni, $3.65/lb Cu, $15.30/lb Co, $1,100/oz Pt, $2,300/oz Pd and $15,500/oz Rh. Recovery assumptions from metallurgical test work are: Pentlandite domain 96.9% Ni, 99.5% Cu, 95.1% Co, 78.2% Pt, 97.6% Pd and 83.4% Rh. Violarite domain 88.7% Ni, 94.5% Cu, 88.5% Co, 57.6% Pt, 87.3% Pd and 64.8% Rh.
The resource includes a reportable nickel equivalent number based on metallurgical work completed to determine recoveries (see ASX announcement 8th July 2020 & 10th July 2020). It is the opinion of DKM that all the elements included in the metal equivalents calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold.
Rosie and C2
The total JORC compliant nickel resource for the Bulge Area (Rosie & C2) now stands at
94,300 tonnes of nickel, 14,100 tonnes of copper and 255,200 ounces of PGE's (Tables
2-6).
Rosie Nickel Resource >1% NiEq
Ni
Cu
Co
Total
NiEq
Classification
Sulphide
Tonnes
PGEs
(%)
(%)
(ppm)
(%)
(g/t)
Pentlandite
1,191,555
2.4
0.42
642
2.7
3.76
Indicated
Violarite
820,999
1.7
0.39
504
2.5
2.75
Sub-Total
2,012,553
2.1
0.41
585
2.6
3.35
Pentlandite
694,751
1.8
0.48
580
2.5
3.13
Inferred
Violarite
66,179
1.5
0.42
442
1.7
2.36
Sub-Total
760,930
1.8
0.48
568
2.4
3.06
Total
All
2,773,483
2.0
0.43
580
2.6
3.27
Table 2: Rosie Mineral Resource Grade
Contained Metal
Classification
Ore Type
Ni (t)
Cu (t)
Co (t)
Total PGEs (oz)
Pentlandite
28,524
4,978
764
104,868
Indicated
Violarite
13,966
3,230
414
64,869
Sub-Total
42,490
8,208
1,178
169,737
Pentlandite
12,786
3,337
403
55,740
Inferred
Violarite
987
279
29
3,551
Sub-Total
13,774
3,616
432
59,291
Total
56,264
11,824
1,610
229,028
Table 3: Rosie Mineral Resource Contained Metal
The following equations were used to calculate nickel equivalent - Cu and Co measured in ppm and PGEs measured in ppb - all converted to percentages for NiEq calculation:
