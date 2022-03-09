Duketon Mining : Rosie Resource Increases in Tonnes, Grade and Metal

Duketon Mining Ltd (DKM) is pleased to announce an update to the JORC 2012 Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Rosie Nickel Deposit in the Duketon Belt, 120km north of Laverton. This update is based on additional drilling conducted during the second half of 2021. The Nickel Equivalent (NiEq) number has used the same commodity prices as the previous resource update (see ASX announcement 4 March 2021) so that they can be compared on an equivalent basis. The previous model had used conservative long term forecast price compiled from several publicly available sources.

The Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate for Rosie of 2.77 million tonnes at 3.27% nickel equivalent and is reported in accordance with the 2012 JORC Code. The resource estimate is reported at >1% NiEq. Over 72% of the Resource has been classified as Indicated with the remainder in the Inferred category. Mineralisation remains open in all directions.

The Mineral Resource contained metal stands at 56,300 tonnes of nickel, 11,800 tonnes of

copper, 1,610 tonnes of cobalt and over 229,000 oz of total PGEs (Table 3).

Resource Category Tonnes (kt) Ni% NiEq_% (1) Indicated 2,012 2.11 3.35 Inferred 761 1.81 3.06 TOTAL 2,773 2.03 3.27

Table 1: Rosie Mineral Resource Statement (February 2022) >1.0% NiEq

Assumptions for the nickel equivalent are: Prices (in USD) $8.00/lb Ni, $3.65/lb Cu, $15.30/lb Co, $1,100/oz Pt, $2,300/oz Pd and $15,500/oz Rh. Recovery assumptions from metallurgical test work are: Pentlandite domain 96.9% Ni, 99.5% Cu, 95.1% Co, 78.2% Pt, 97.6% Pd and 83.4% Rh. Violarite domain 88.7% Ni, 94.5% Cu, 88.5% Co, 57.6% Pt, 87.3% Pd and 64.8% Rh.

The resource includes a reportable nickel equivalent number based on metallurgical work completed to determine recoveries (see ASX announcement 8th July 2020 & 10th July 2020). It is the opinion of DKM that all the elements included in the metal equivalents calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold.