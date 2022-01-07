Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Duluth Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DLTH   US26443V1017

DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

(DLTH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/03 04:00:00 pm EDT
11.43 USD   -7.30%
05:22pDULUTH : Investor Presentation Q1 2022 1.7 MB
PU
04:19pDULUTH HOLDINGS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:39aDULUTH HOLDINGS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Duluth : Investor Presentation Q1 2022 1.7 MB

06/03/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Presentation

First Quarter 2022

June 3, 2022

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation dated June 3, 2022 includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts included in this presentation, including statements concerning Duluth Holdings Inc.'s (dba Duluth Trading Company) ("Duluth Trading" or the "Company") plans, objectives, goals, beliefs, business strategies, future events, business conditions, its results of operations, financial position and its business outlook, business trends and certain other information herein are forward-looking statements, including its ability to execute on its growth strategies. You can identify forward-

looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "believe," "estimate," "project," "target," "predict,"

"intend," "future," "budget," "goals," "potential," "continue," "design," "objective," "would" and other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon Duluth Trading's current expectations, beliefs, estimates, and projections, and various assumptions, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond Duluth Trading's control. Duluth Trading's expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and Duluth Trading believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, and projections will be achieved and actual results may vary materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, among others, the risks, uncertainties, and factors set forth under Part 1, Item 1A "Risk Factors" in Duluth Trading's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 25, 2022, and other factors as may be periodically described in Duluth Trading's subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. Duluth Trading assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances or other changes affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Non-GAAP Measurements

Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures may be useful in certain instances to provide additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Within this presentation, reference is made to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and Free Cash Flow. See Appendix Table "Adjusted EBITDA," for a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA and "Free Cash Flow" for a reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow. Adjusted EBITDA is a metric used by management and frequently used by the financial community, which provides insight into an organization's operating trends and facilitates comparisons between peer companies, since interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization can differ greatly between organizations as a result of differing capital structures and tax strategies. Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain items, such as stock-based compensation. Management believes Free Cash Flow is a useful measure of performance as an indication of an organization's financial strength and provides additional perspective on the ability to efficiently use capital in executing growth strategies. Free Cash Flow is used to facilitate a comparison of operating performance on a consistent basis from period- to-period and the ability to generate cash. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less purchase of property and equipment and capital contributions towards build-to-suit stores. The Company provides this information to investors to assist in comparisons of past, present and future operating results and to assist in highlighting the results of on-going operations. While the Company's management believes that non-GAAP measurements are useful supplemental information, such adjusted results are not intended to replace the Company's GAAP financial results and should be read in conjunction with those GAAP results.

June 3, 2022

2

THERE'S ALWAYS GOTTA BE A BETTER WAY

Duluth Trading Co. was founded on the belief that there's always a better way to be found. A better way to solve. A better way to make. A better way to be.

We're on a mission to build better, harder-working apparel and gear that helps enable everyone from the young - to the young at heart - to take on life with their own two hands, and live on terms that are uniquely their own.

Secret Sauce

Better Brands

A brood of sub-brands all bonded by the belief that you can accomplish anything that you put your own mind and own two hands to

Better Innovation

Long, colorful history of product innovation and solution-based design

Better Marketing

Distinctive marketing made to break through the clutter and drive buying

Better Customer Experiences

Outstanding and engaging customer experience

Better Distribution

Nationwide omnichannel presence with controlled distribution

June 3, 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Duluth Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 21:21:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.
05:22pDULUTH : Investor Presentation Q1 2022 1.7 MB
PU
04:19pDULUTH HOLDINGS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
11:39aDULUTH HOLDINGS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
08:21aBaird Adjusts Duluth Holdings' Price Target to $18 From $20, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
06/02TRANSCRIPT : Duluth Holdings Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jun 02, 2022
CI
06/02DULUTH : Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
06/02Duluth Holdings Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended May 01, 2022
CI
06/02Duluth Holdings Swings to Fiscal Q1 Loss as Revenue Declines
MT
06/02DULUTH HOLDINGS : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06/02Earnings Flash (DLTH) DULUTH TRADING COMPANY Posts Q1 Revenue $122.9M, vs. Street Est o..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 741 M - -
Net income 2023 31,5 M - -
Net cash 2023 93,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 408 M 408 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
EV / Sales 2024 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 2 059
Free-Float 65,1%
Chart DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Duluth Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 12,33 $
Average target price 17,50 $
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Samuel Michael Sato President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Loretta Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Stephen L. Schlecht Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher M. Teufel SVP-Information Technology & Logistics
Francesca Maher Edwardson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.-18.77%408
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-16.35%328 450
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-22.70%38 736
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-29.70%19 985
VF CORPORATION-31.94%19 936
MONCLER S.P.A.-27.74%13 328