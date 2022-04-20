Log in
    DNB   US26484T1060

DUN & BRADSTREET HOLDINGS, INC.

(DNB)
Delayed Nyse  -  04/19 04:00:02 pm EDT
17.59 USD   +3.35%
08:37aDun & Bradstreet Announces First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call; Participating in an Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
04/07FTC Finalizes Order Against Dun & Bradstreet Over Products, Credit Report Errors
DJ
03/30Dun & Bradstreet Holdings to Sell Assets of German Business-to-Consumer Marketing Solutions Business
MT
Dun & Bradstreet Announces First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call; Participating in an Upcoming Investor Conference

04/20/2022 | 08:37am EDT
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“Dun & Bradstreet”) (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced the date for the release of its first quarter 2022 earnings and its participation in an upcoming investor conference.

First Quarter 2022 Earnings

Dun & Bradstreet will release first quarter 2022 earnings after the market closes on May 9, 2022. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through Dun & Bradstreet’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.dnb.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 844-200-6205 (USA), 833-950-0062 (Canada), or 929-526-1599 (International) and enter the conference ID: 813650. The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Dun & Bradstreet’s Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 9, 2022, through May 23, 2022, by dialing 866-813-9403 (USA), 226-828-7578 (Canada), or +44 204-525-0658 (International). The replay passcode will be 697317.

Upcoming Investor Conference

During the second quarter of 2022, Bryan Hipsher, Dun & Bradstreet’s Chief Financial Officer will be participating in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference at the Deutsche Bank Center in New York City on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.


© Business Wire 2022
