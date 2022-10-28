Advanced search
    DNB   US26484T1060

DUN & BRADSTREET HOLDINGS, INC.

(DNB)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-28 pm EDT
12.93 USD   +3.94%
04:41pDun & Bradstreet Maintains Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 a Share, Payable Dec. 15 to Shareholders of Record on Dec. 1
MT
04:31pDun & Bradstreet Announces Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.05
BU
10/13Dun & Bradstreet Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call; Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
Dun & Bradstreet Announces Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.05

10/28/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“Dun & Bradstreet”) (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share. The dividend will be payable December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2022.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.


All news about DUN & BRADSTREET HOLDINGS, INC.
04:41pDun & Bradstreet Maintains Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 a Share, Payable Dec. 15 to Shar..
MT
04:31pDun & Bradstreet Announces Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.05
BU
10/13Dun & Bradstreet Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call; Particip..
BU
10/06RBC Adjusts Price Target on Dun & Bradstreet Holdings to $15 From $18, Citing 'Re-Ratin..
MT
09/28Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on Dun & Bradstreet Holdings to $17 From $20, Re..
MT
09/27Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Sta..
AQ
08/11Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/04DUN & BRADSTREET HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
08/04Dun & Bradstreet Sees Higher FX Headwinds This Year -- Currency Comment
DJ
08/04Dun & Bradstreet Reports Flat EPS, Rising Revenue in Q2; Lowers 2022 Guidance
MT
Analyst Recommendations on DUN & BRADSTREET HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 243 M - -
Net income 2022 38,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 223 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 145x
Yield 2022 0,48%
Capitalization 5 396 M 5 396 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,84x
EV / Sales 2023 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 6 296
Free-Float 75,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 12,44 $
Average target price 17,71 $
Spread / Average Target 42,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony M. Jabbour Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bryan T. Hipsher Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
William Patrick Foley Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Manos Chief Technology Officer
Douglas K. Ammerman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUN & BRADSTREET HOLDINGS, INC.-39.29%5 396
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-32.34%104 031
RELX PLC-3.29%51 497
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-5.42%51 198
MSCI, INC.-25.70%36 399
WOLTERS KLUWER2.75%26 195