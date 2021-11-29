Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNB   US26484T1060

DUN & BRADSTREET HOLDINGS, INC.

(DNB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Participation in Investor Conference

11/29/2021 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced its participation in the Cannae Portfolio Conference in Las Vegas.

Dun & Bradstreet Chief Executive Officer Anthony Jabbour and Chief Financial Officer Bryan Hipsher will be presenting on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 10:40 a.m. PST.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available through the Dun & Bradstreet website. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about DUN & BRADSTREET HOLDINGS, INC.
05:46pDun & Bradstreet Announces Participation in Investor Conference
BU
11/19Protolabs Names Stacy Greiner to Board of Directors; GM and CMO at Dun & Bradstreet bri..
AQ
11/12Wynn Resorts and Bill Foley-backed SPAC terminate $3.2 billion deal
RE
11/05RBC Cuts Price Target on Dun & Bradstreet Holdings to $24 From $30, Maintains Outperfor..
MT
11/04DUN & BRADSTREET HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
11/04Dun & Bradstreet to Buy Eyeota, NetWise
MT
11/04DUN & BRADSTREET : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/04Dun & Bradstreet Posts Upbeat Q3 Results, Raises Guidance for 2021 Adjusted EPS
MT
11/04Earnings Flash (DNB) DUN & BRADSTREET HOLDINGS Posts Q3 Revenue $541.9M, vs. Street Est..
MT
11/04Dun & Bradstreet Announces It Has Signed Definitive Agreements to Acquire Eyeota and Ne..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DUN & BRADSTREET HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 157 M - -
Net income 2021 -39,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 267 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -204x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 826 M 7 826 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,14x
EV / Sales 2022 4,80x
Nbr of Employees 4 039
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart DUN & BRADSTREET HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUN & BRADSTREET HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 18,15 $
Average target price 26,00 $
Spread / Average Target 43,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony M. Jabbour Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bryan T. Hipsher Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
William Patrick Foley Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Manos Chief Technology Officer
Thomas C. Rauker Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUN & BRADSTREET HOLDINGS, INC.-27.11%7 826
S&P GLOBAL INC.38.27%109 485
RELX PLC28.81%59 299
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION48.10%58 774
MSCI INC.39.08%51 203
EQUIFAX INC.44.03%33 885