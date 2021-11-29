Dun & Bradstreet Announces Participation in Investor Conference

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced its participation in the Cannae Portfolio Conference in Las Vegas.

Dun & Bradstreet Chief Executive Officer Anthony Jabbour and Chief Financial Officer Bryan Hipsher will be presenting on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 10:40 a.m. PST.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available through the Dun & Bradstreet website. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211129005756/en/