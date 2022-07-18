Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    DNB   US26484T1060

DUN & BRADSTREET HOLDINGS, INC.

(DNB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-18 pm EDT
14.64 USD   +0.27%
05:31pDun & Bradstreet Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call; Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
07/13Wells Fargo Starts Dun & Bradstreet Holdings at Overweight With $21 Price Target
MT
07/06Dun & Bradstreet Likely to Maintain Sales Momentum, Improve Margins, Cash Conversions, BofA Says
MT
Dun & Bradstreet Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call; Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

07/18/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“Dun & Bradstreet”) (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced the date for the release of its second quarter 2022 earnings and its participation in upcoming investor conferences.

Second Quarter 2022 Earnings

Dun & Bradstreet will release second quarter 2022 earnings before the market opens on August 4, 2022. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through Dun & Bradstreet’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.dnb.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-800-747-0367 (USA) or 1-212-231-2922 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Dun & Bradstreet’s Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 4, 2022, through August 18, 2022, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 22019684.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

During the third quarter of 2022, Bryan Hipsher, Dun & Bradstreet’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • The Wells Fargo FinTech & Technology Services Forum in Newport, RI on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
  • The Needham Virtual FinTech & Digital Transformation Conference on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.


© Business Wire 2022
