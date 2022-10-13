Advanced search
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-12 pm EDT
11.98 USD   +0.84%
08:46aDun & Bradstreet Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call; Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
10/06RBC Adjusts Price Target on Dun & Bradstreet Holdings to $15 From $18, Citing 'Re-Rating of Market Multiples;' Sector Perform Rating Kept
MT
09/28Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on Dun & Bradstreet Holdings to $17 From $20, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
Dun & Bradstreet Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call; Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

10/13/2022 | 08:46am EDT
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“Dun & Bradstreet”) (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced the date for the release of its third quarter 2022 earnings and its participation in upcoming investor conferences.

Third Quarter 2022 Earnings

Dun & Bradstreet will release third quarter 2022 earnings before the market opens on November 3, 2022. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through Dun & Bradstreet’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.dnb.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-800-754-1382 (USA) or 1-303-223-0120 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Dun & Bradstreet’s Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on November 3, 2022, through November 17, 2022, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 22020875.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

During the fourth quarter of 2022, Bryan Hipsher, Dun & Bradstreet’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • The RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference in New York City on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
  • The J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference in New York City on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 243 M - -
Net income 2022 38,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 223 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 136x
Yield 2022 0,50%
Capitalization 5 197 M 5 197 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,75x
EV / Sales 2023 3,46x
Nbr of Employees 6 296
Free-Float 75,9%
Managers and Directors
Anthony M. Jabbour Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bryan T. Hipsher Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
William Patrick Foley Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Manos Chief Technology Officer
Douglas K. Ammerman Independent Director
