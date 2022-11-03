Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNB   US26484T1060

DUN & BRADSTREET HOLDINGS, INC.

(DNB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:39 2022-11-03 pm EDT
12.08 USD   -2.62%
12:26pDun & Bradstreet Cuts Business Outlook Due to Strong USD -- Currency Comment
DJ
11:12aDun & Bradstreet Reports Flat Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Higher Revenue
MT
08:30aTranscript : Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Business Outlook Due to Strong USD -- Currency Comment

11/03/2022 | 12:26pm EDT
By Paulo Trevisani


Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. said Thursday it was reducing its business outlook due to the strengthening U.S. dollar.

The Jacksonville, Fla., consultancy group increased to 3.4% from 2.5% the expected FX headwind on adjusted revenues.

Dun & Bradstreet now expects adjusted revenue between $2.22 billion and $2.24 billion, after the impact of foreign exchange, down from between $2.23 billion and $2.27 billion in the previous outlook.

The company said the FX impact was "due primarily to the continued strengthening of the U.S. dollar versus the euro, Swedish krona and in particular the British pound in the second half of this year."

The dollar has strengthened this year as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates faster than other major central banks.

So far this year, the greenback has strengthened 24% versus the Swedish krona, 21% versus the pound, and 17% versus the euro.


Write to Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-22 1225ET

