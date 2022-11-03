Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Business Outlook Due to Strong USD -- Currency Comment

By Paulo Trevisani

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. said Thursday it was reducing its business outlook due to the strengthening U.S. dollar.

The Jacksonville, Fla., consultancy group increased to 3.4% from 2.5% the expected FX headwind on adjusted revenues.

Dun & Bradstreet now expects adjusted revenue between $2.22 billion and $2.24 billion, after the impact of foreign exchange, down from between $2.23 billion and $2.27 billion in the previous outlook.

The company said the FX impact was "due primarily to the continued strengthening of the U.S. dollar versus the euro, Swedish krona and in particular the British pound in the second half of this year."

The dollar has strengthened this year as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates faster than other major central banks.

So far this year, the greenback has strengthened 24% versus the Swedish krona, 21% versus the pound, and 17% versus the euro.

