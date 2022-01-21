Log in
    DNB   US26484T1060

DUN & BRADSTREET HOLDINGS, INC.

(DNB)
Dun & Bradstreet Launches D&B Receivables Intelligence With FIS GETPAID

01/21/2022 | 08:36am EST
New Data-Driven Accounts Receivables Solution Powered by AI Helps Finance Leaders Automate Processes to Focus on Long-Term Growth in a Digital-First World

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“Dun & Bradstreet”) (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today introduced D&B Receivables Intelligence powered by FIS GETPAID. The solution will help finance leaders connect dispersed teams, disparate systems and data together so that companies can streamline and automate their accounts receivables (AR) processes.

“Hyper-accelerated digital transformation efforts have dominated every industry and it is critical that companies large and small evolve their finance technology in order to keep pace in a digital-first world,” said Brian Alster, General Manager, Finance & Risk business, Dun & Bradstreet. “Dun & Bradstreet continues to grow its Finance Solutions portfolio with market leaders such as FIS so that we can deliver advanced data and insights-driven solutions that help clients modernize their credit-to-cash processes – creating a digital-forward workforce that can identify risk and operate in a more collaborative and efficient manner.”

D&B Receivables Intelligence combines FIS GETPAID, a fully integrated, web-based accounts receivable software solution, with Dun & Bradstreet’s commercial data and risk-based insights - powered by its Data Cloud containing over 455 million businesses worldwide – to streamline AR processes and help companies provide better customer experiences so that they can get paid faster.

“Driven by an innovation-first mindset, FIS is focused on simplifying banking, payments and investments for all,” said Kelly Beatty, President, Payment Solutions at FIS. “Together, we will join our advanced AI-powered GETPAID automation platform with Dun & Bradstreet’s data and analytics so that a larger market of clients can experience the next generation of accounts receivables with improved cash flow and reduced risk.”

The fully integrated, cloud-based accounts receivable software solution offers collections management, dispute workflows, customer portals, dashboards, and reporting to help clients:

  • Automate manual processes and create a collaborative environment for dispersed AR departments.
  • Automate the collections and disputes process by combining Dun & Bradstreet’s data and insights with an advanced AI-driven business rules engine to provide risk-based strategies and portfolio segmentation.
  • Create a safe and secure portal that allows customers to view account statements and balances, raise issues and make payments so companies get paid faster.

Clients who choose D&B Receivables Intelligences powered by FIS GETPAID will also receive white glove service from a dedicated professional services team, helping to reduce implementation time so that they can get up and running faster.

D&B Receivables Intelligence powered by FIS GETPAID will be available across North America on January 20. To learn more, visit D&B Receivables Intelligence.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.


