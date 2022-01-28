Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNB   US26484T1060

DUN & BRADSTREET HOLDINGS, INC.

(DNB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dun & Bradstreet Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

01/28/2022 | 08:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“Dun & Bradstreet”) (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced that it has rescheduled the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings

Dun & Bradstreet will release fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings before the market opens on February 16, 2022. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through Dun & Bradstreet’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.dnb.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 844-200-6205 (USA), 833-950-0062 (Canada), or 929-526-1599 (International) and enter the conference ID: 112964. The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Dun & Bradstreet’s Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 16, 2022, through March 2, 2022, by dialing 866-813-9403 (USA), 226-828-7578 (Canada), or +44 204-525-0658 (International). The replay passcode will be 197013.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about DUN & BRADSTREET HOLDINGS, INC.
08:36aDun & Bradstreet Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Con..
BU
01/24Dun & Bradstreet Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Confe..
BU
01/24Barclays Downgrades Dun & Bradstreet Holdings to Equalweight From Overweight; Price Tar..
MT
01/21Dun & Bradstreet Launches D&B Receivables Intelligence With FIS GETPAID
BU
01/21Dun & Bradstreet Launches D&B Receivables Intelligence With FIS GETPAID
CI
01/18DUN & BRADSTREET : ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF INCREMENTAL TERM LOANS - Form 8-K
PU
01/18DUN & BRADSTREET HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of ..
AQ
01/18The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation, an Indirect Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Dun & Bradstre..
CI
01/18Dun & Bradstreet Announces Closing of Incremental Term Loans
BU
01/13Dun & Bradstreet Settles Complaint from FTC
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DUN & BRADSTREET HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 157 M - -
Net income 2021 -42,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 317 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -212x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 684 M 8 684 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,56x
EV / Sales 2022 5,18x
Nbr of Employees 4 039
Free-Float -
Chart DUN & BRADSTREET HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUN & BRADSTREET HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 20,14 $
Average target price 25,80 $
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony M. Jabbour Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bryan T. Hipsher Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
William Patrick Foley Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Manos Chief Technology Officer
Thomas C. Rauker Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUN & BRADSTREET HOLDINGS, INC.-1.71%8 684
S&P GLOBAL INC.-16.28%95 165
RELX PLC-6.12%58 259
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-12.96%50 450
MSCI INC.-19.73%40 546
EQUIFAX INC.-23.18%27 441