    DNB   US26484T1060

DUN & BRADSTREET HOLDINGS, INC.

(DNB)
Dun & Bradstreet : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

08/09/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced that Bryan Hipsher, Dun & Bradstreet’s Chief Financial Officer, will:

  • Participate in the Needham FinTech & Digital Transformation Virtual Conference on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
  • Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available through Dun & Bradstreet’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.dnb.com.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 156 M - -
Net income 2021 -33,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 269 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -199x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 910 M 7 910 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,18x
EV / Sales 2022 4,82x
Nbr of Employees 4 039
Free-Float 77,5%
Technical analysis trends DUN & BRADSTREET HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 18,35 $
Average target price 27,54 $
Spread / Average Target 50,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony M. Jabbour Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bryan T. Hipsher Chief Financial Officer
William Patrick Foley Chairman
Michael Manos Chief Technology Officer
Thomas C. Rauker Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUN & BRADSTREET HOLDINGS, INC.-26.31%7 910
S&P GLOBAL INC.34.33%106 368
RELX PLC18.94%56 992
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION35.07%55 517
MSCI INC.40.84%51 848
EQUIFAX INC.31.63%30 926