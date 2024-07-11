Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“Dun & Bradstreet”) (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced the date for the release of its second quarter 2024 earnings and its participation in upcoming investor conferences.

Second Quarter 2024 Earnings

Dun & Bradstreet will release second quarter 2024 earnings before the market opens on August 1, 2024. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through Dun & Bradstreet’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.dnb.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-888-243-4451 (USA) or 1-412-317-6789 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Dun & Bradstreet’s Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 1, 2024, through August 14, 2024, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (USA) or 1-412-317-0088 (International). The replay passcode will be 3714673.

Upcoming Investor Conference

During the third quarter of 2024, Bryan Hipsher, Dun & Bradstreet’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in and host investor meetings at the following investor conferences:

The Needham FinTech & Digital Transformation Virtual 1x1 Conference on Thursday, August 15, 2024.

The Deutsche Bank Technology Conference in Dana Point, California on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

The Barclays Global Financial Services Conference in New York City on Tuesday, September 10, 2024.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240711601736/en/