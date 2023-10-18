Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“Dun & Bradstreet”) (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced the date for the release of its third quarter 2023 earnings and its participation in upcoming investor conferences.

Third Quarter 2023 Earnings

Dun & Bradstreet will release third quarter 2023 earnings before the market opens on November 1, 2023. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through Dun & Bradstreet’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.dnb.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-844-826-3035 (USA) or 1-412-317-5195 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Dun & Bradstreet’s Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on November 1, 2023, through November 15, 2023, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 10182629.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

During the fourth quarter of 2023, Bryan Hipsher, Dun & Bradstreet’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:

The RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference in New York City on Wednesday, November 15, 2023

The J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference in New York City on Thursday, November 16, 2023

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.

