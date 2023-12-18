Official DUN & BRADSTREET HOLDINGS, INC. press release

D&B® Climate Risk Insights bridges gap between long-term climate models and short-term decision-making

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, and Climate Engine, a pioneer in climate data and analytics, are helping businesses mitigate the risks of prevalent climate-related disasters and build more resilient business relationships with the launch of D&B Climate Risk Insights. The new solution enables business leaders to better understand what they can do to prepare for and withstand the impacts of extreme climate events and avoid business disruptions by leveraging both near-term weather predictions and long-term climate models.

D&B Climate Risk Insights combines Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud used to identify a half billion and growing public and private businesses worldwide, with Climate Engine’s climate risk data gathered from geo-spatial satellite imagery to uncover the links between planetary change and economic impacts on more than 200 million active business locations. In addition to chronic risks, the solution delivers current insights on acute physical climate risks to provide visibility for predicting climate-related impacts and calculating the probability of recovery. Traditionally, companies have relied on long-term climate models to plan for related risks, often extending their forecasting horizons to 2050 and 2100. While these long-term models are invaluable for strategic planning, they may fall short when businesses need to make decisions rapidly amid changing environmental conditions.

“As climate-related events continue to impact the global business environment, long-term models can serve as a compass for charting the course, but business leaders need to be prepared with the necessary insights to make immediate, tactical decisions around their operations and investments to mitigate these risks,” said Jason Lindauer, Senior Director, Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Product, Dun & Bradstreet. “D&B Climate Risk Insights is a powerful tool to help navigate an increasingly complex and climate-vulnerable landscape.”

The frequency and severity of climate-related events are affecting the financial landscape, insurance industry, and global supply chains, presenting a growing challenge to businesses worldwide. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the United States alone has already exceeded $57.6 billion in damages in 2023, suffering from the most billion dollar climate-related events in a calendar year. Data from Dun & Bradstreet indicates that this trend will continue, revealing that by 2050 over 82%, or more than 192 million, of business locations worldwide, are likely to double their risk of experiencing at least one extreme climate event that could threaten business continuity.

“By fusing Dun & Bradstreet's extensive firmographic and financial data with Climate Engine's cutting-edge climate data analytics, we can provide businesses with an economic early warning system that helps them to predict the financial impacts of climate change, so they can make informed decisions and proactively build business resilience in the face of climate risks,” said Jamie Herring, CEO at Climate Engine.

D&B Climate Risk Insights offers valuable advantages across various sectors and industries. Financial institutions can enhance their lending and investment decisions by incorporating new climate risk considerations, while insurers can refine their risk models, pricing strategies, and underwriting practices. Additionally, supply chain stakeholders can proactively minimize their risk and mitigate near-term and long-term vulnerabilities, fostering operational resilience and sustainability.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.

About Climate Engine

Climate Engine is a leading provider of climate and Earth analytics to support economic resilience in the face of a changing planet. Though its flagship product ‘SpatiaFi’, Climate Engine connects proprietary climate models to location specific economic data to provide unheralded views into the connections between planetary change and financial impacts. Climate Engine’s SpatiaFi is the proud winner of Google Cloud’s Industry Partner of the year for sustainability in 2023. For more information on Climate Engine, please visit www.climateengine.com.

