NEW YORK, March 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. ("DNB" or the "Company") (NYSE: DNB). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether DNB and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 6, 2024, Jehoshaphat Research ("Jehoshaphat") published a short report on DNB, asserting, among other allegations, that the Company's "[f]ree cash flow is heavily manipulated, and is ~75% lower in economic reality than it appears"; that its "Adjusted Net Income is inflated by ~40% through aggressive accounting"; and that its "[c]orporate governance is horrendous; the company is a piggy bank for conflicted insiders."

Follow publication of the Jehoshaphat report, DNB's stock price fell $0.32 per share, or 2.86%, to close at $10.88 per share on February 6, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

dpeyton@pomlaw.com

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-dun--bradstreet-holdings-inc---dnb-302075317.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP