NOTICE REGARDING DIVIDEND PROPOSAL

DUNA HOUSE HOLDING Public Limited Company (seat: 1016 Budapest, Gellérthegy str. 17, Hungary;

company registration number: Cg. 01-10-04838; hereinafter referred to as "Company" or "DHG") publishes the following information:

The Company draws the attention of its Honourable Investors that the dividend proposal of the Board of Directors (HUF 124.82 per ordinary share) included in agenda item 10. of the proposals of the General Meeting published today differs slightly from the planned dividend proposal (HUF 131.0 per ordinary share) published in the unaudited consolidated Quarterly Report for the fourth quarter of 2023 on 28 February 2024. The deviation is HUF 6.18 per share (-4.7%) due to loss-financing among the Company's real estate development subsidiaries limited the amount of dividends available to the Company.

Budapest, 8 April 2024

Duna House Holding Nyrt.

