Duna House : Articles of Associations of Duna House Holding Nyrt., from 30 September 2022 2023.01.13.

The company shall keep a register of shareholders, including holders of interim shares, in which the name and the home address or registered office of shareholders, or their proxy in the case of jointly owned shares, the name and home address or registered office of the joint representative, the number of shares

Employee shares carry the right of preferential dividend according to point 18.3 of these Articles of Association and other shareholder rights (e.g. voting rights) attached to ordinary shares.

34,387,870 ordinary registered shares of series A with a nominal value of HUF 5 (i.e. five forints) each, and

The share capital of the company is HUF 171,989,350 (i.e. one hundred seventy one million nine hundred

Act V of 2013 on the Civil Code (the "Civil Code") and which in a consolidated form, as follows:

which has been prepared in accordance with contains the data in effect as of 27 April 2022

or interim shares, and the percentage of control of shareholders for each series of shares is to be recorded. In the event of any change in the particulars of an issued share, which is also contained in the register of shareholders, the management shall update the register of shareholders accordingly.

6.2 The register of shareholders shall be maintained by the Management Board of the Limited Company. The Management Board shall be entitled to subcontract the keeping of the register of shareholders; the fact thereof and the personal data of the proxy shall be published as specified in point 21.1.

6.3. In the event of a shareholder identification procedure at the initiative of the Company, the keeper of the register of shareholders shall delete all the data in the register of shareholders in force at the time of the shareholder identification procedure and at the same time enter in the register of shareholders the data corresponding to the result of the shareholder identification procedure.

7. Transferring shares Shares may be transferred in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Civil Code. The transfer is only effective for the Company and the shareholder may only exercise his/her rights as a shareholder against the Company if the shareholder (or the shareholder's proxy) is registered in the register of shareholders. The company accepts as proof of share ownership the securities account statement issued by Központi Elszámolóház és Értéktár Zrt [Central Clearing House and Securities Depository Ltd] (KELER) or by organisations authorised to maintain securities accounts, or the shareholder identification procedure carried out in accordance with KELER's procedures.

8. The General Meeting

The General Meeting is the supreme body of the Company. The General Meeting shall be convened at least once a year at the registered office of the Company or at such other place as the Management Board may decide (Annual General Meeting). The Annual General Meeting shall be held at the time required by the relevant legislation. The Annual General Meeting approves the company's accounts in accordance with the Accounting Act and decides on the use of after- tax profits. All General Meetings other than the Annual General Meeting shall be considered extraordinary General Meetings. The Management Board shall convene the General Meeting. Shareholder participation and voting at the General Meeting is conditional on the shareholder or the shareholder's proxy being entered in the company's register of shareholders by way of shareholder identification procedure. The date of the entry in the register of shareholders prior to the General Meeting and other relevant deadlines (e.g. closing of the register of shareholders) shall be governed by the provisions of the Civil Code and other relevant regulations (e.g. the General Business Regulations of KELER Zrt.) in force at the time. Shares (i.e. both Series A ordinary shares and Series B dividend preference employee shares) carry voting rights in proportion to their nominal value. The number of votes attached to the share is equal to the nominal value of the share. The General Meeting has a quorum if more than half of the shareholders representing the votes embodied by shares with voting rights are present. If the General Meeting does not have a quorum, the repeated General Meeting will have a quorum in respect to the issues included in the original agenda regardless of the percentage of the votes represented by those present. At least ten days but no more than twenty one days have to pass between the General Meeting that did not have a quorum and the reconvened General Meeting.

