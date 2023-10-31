EXTRAORDINARY NOTICE

DUNA HOUSE HOLDING Public Limited Company (seat: 1016 Budapest, Gellérthegy str. 17, Hungary;

company registration number: Cg. 01-10-04838; hereinafter referred to as "Company" or "DHG"), with reference to the detailed provisions on public notice obligation of Decree No. 24/2008. (VIII.15.) PM of the Minister of Finance publishes the following information within the form of extraordinary notice:

On 30 October 2023, DHG's subsidiary, Hgroup S.p. A. ("Hgroup") has successfully completed the investment and cooperation agreement with Professione Casa S.p.A. ("Professione Casa"), one of Italy's largest real estate agencies with 280 offices around the country. The long-term agreement was formed on the following three pillars:

Hgroup became 10% owner in Professione Casa; Hgroup and its subsidiaries (Credipass and Medioinsurance) are the exclusive loan brokerage and insurance brokerage services providers to the clients of Professione Casa for at least 15 years; Hgroup will ceize to develop its own Realizza real estate network and will integrate its existing real estate activity into Professione Casa, which will serve as the real estate leg of Hgroup's financial brokerage activity in the future.

Hgroup will invest and pay fixed fee totaling EUR 1.5 million for the investment and the cooperation in addition to a variable fee that will be paid conditional on the quantity and quality of leads generated by the cooperation. A majority of the fixed fee will be paid in 2023.

DHG expects to gradually reach an annual gross profit of EUR 2.0 million from the cooperation with Professione Casa within 2-3 years. As a result of integrating the Realizza operation, the losses incurred by this activity until today will be eliminated by end of the first quarter of 2024.The Realizza activity has generated EBITDA loss of EUR 380 thousand during the first nine months of 2023. Consequently, the integration is expected to yield an additional annual positive impact of approximately EUR 500 thousand for DHG.

Budapest, 31 October 2023

Duna House Holding Nyrt.

