PUBLIC NOTICE Board of Directors of DUNA HOUSE HOLDING Public Limited Company (seat: H-1016 Budapest, Gellérthegy str. 17.; Company Reg.No. 01-10-048384; hereinafter "Company"), with reference to Resolution No. 11/2024. (04.29.) of the General Meeting of the Company, and to Decision No. 1/2024. (04.30.) of the Board of Directors, and to sections 18.5 and 18.6 of the Articles of Association of the Company, hereby publishes the following notice: *** In Decision No. 11/2024. (04.29.) the General Meeting decided to pay a total amount of 4,453,900,000,- HUF - four billion four hundred fifty-three million nine hundred thousand forint dividend to the shareholders from which the amount attributable to series "A" ordinary shares

(ISIN: HU0000177613) are HUF 4,292,344,000.

Based on Decision No. 1/2024. (04.30.) of the Board of Directors in relation of the dividend payments based on Resolution No. 11/2024. (04.29.) of the General Meeting of the Company, defines the starting date for remaining dividend payments of common shares of the series "A" (ISIN: HU0000177613) amounting HUF 124.82 (one hundred twenty-four Hungarian Forints and eighty-two cents) per share as 28 May 2024 (E-day). The Company is not liable to pay interest where transfer of the dividend takes place after 28 May 2024. Conditions for paying dividend in relation of common shares of the series "A": 16 May 2024 shall be the last trading day on BÉT (Budapest Stock Exchange), (E-7th business day), when common shares of the series "A" can be traded entitling dividend payment for year 2023. Those shareholders are entitled to receive dividend, who hold the shares on the record date related to dividend payment (E-5th business day, 21 May 2024.) Dividends may be paid to the shareholder whose all data required for the entry in the share register and for the payment of dividends have been provided by the shareholder's securities account manager (hereinafter referred to as the "account manager") to KELER Zrt. as the company entrusted by the Company with the payment of dividends in the manner and form specified by KELER Central Securities Depository Zrt. The Company or KELER Zrt. acting on its behalf shall not be liable for any delay resulting from incomplete or late provision of information by the account holders. We draw our shareholders' attention to verify that all data is available at their account manager for the payment and/or tax calculation necessary for dividend payment. *** In Decision No. 11/2024. (04.29.) the General Meeting decided to pay a total amount of 4,453,900,000,- HUF - four billion four hundred fifty-three million nine hundred thousand forint - dividend to the shareholders from which the amount attributable to series "B" (ISIN:

HU0000136288) amounting gross HUF 161,556,000 will take place in 4 equal installments, once in every quarter, starting from the last business day of the given quarter (E day), as follows: from 30 June 2024.

from 30 September 2024.

from 31 December 2024.

from 31 March 2025. The Company is not liable to pay interest where transfer of the dividend takes place after the starting days of the dividend payments. Conditions for paying dividend in relation of employee shares of the series "B": Those shareholders are entitled to receive dividend, who hold the shares on the following record dates related to dividend payment (E-5th business day): on 24 June 2024.

on 23 September 2024.

on 18 December 2024.

on 24 March 2025. Dividend is to be paid to shareholders who have submitted all the required data for the Share Register and dividend payment to the bank holding the securities account of the shareholder (hereinafter: account manager), in a way and form according to the Articles of Association and the rules of KELER Central Clearing House and Depository Ltd., (hereinafter: KELER Plc.), as the assigned party of the Company in dividend payment. Neither the Company nor KELER Plc. acting on its behalf shall be liable for any delay resulting due to inaccurate or delayed data provided by the shareholders. We draw our shareholders' attention to checking that all data is available at their account manager for the payment and/or tax calculation necessary for dividend payment. *** The Board of Directors hereby informs its shareholders that, in accordance with the content of section 18.5 of the Articles of Association of the Company, the date for the payment of dividends shall be defined by the Board of Directors (resolution on dividend payment). The Board of Directors is entitled to decide upon the payment of the dividend in several installments, and it is also entitled to decide differently as for common shares and employee shares. The Board of Directors hereby informs its shareholders that in accordance with the content of section 18.6 of the Articles of Association of the Company, those shareholders are entitled to receive dividend who are registered in the Share Register of the Company on the basis of shareholders identification executed on the date defined by the Board of Directors in the present public notice on dividend payment. Should the dividend payment take place in several installments, the eligibility in relation of dividend shall be determined prior to every single dividend payment. Decision on the payment of the above indicated amounts for the Shareholders shall be made by the Board of Directors, based on the provisions of the referred laws and Articles of Association. ***

Dividend payment procedure: Definition of payable dividends for the individual shareholders is based on data provided by the shareholder for dividend definition. Definition of the payable dividend and deductible tax per shares, in case of common shares (series "A") is carried out by KELER Plc., while in case of employee shares (series "B") is carried out by the Company, based on taxation regulations and data provided by the account managers. The dividend is paid by transfer directly to the shareholder's account specified by the securities account manager during the shareholder identification process or, failing that, to the shareholder's account manager, who credits it to the shareholder's account. In the case of incomplete or incorrect data, the dividend may be paid only after the data have been completed or corrected. For private shareholder for private shareholders with domestic tax residence: name (surname, first name), address, tax identification number, date of birth;

for private shareholders with tax residence abroad: name (surname, first name), address of residence of the shareholder and - if the shareholder has one - his/her Hungarian address (place of residence, postal address), date of birth, place of birth, tax identification number or passport number issued by the Hungarian tax authority (in the absence of the latter two data, a driver's license number or other document capable of identifying the individual may be accepted as an identifier). In case of Hungarian and foreign private individuals' shares held on Long Term Investment Account, from 2010 the payment of dividend shall be made without tax deduction [section c) and Annex No. 7. of Act CXVII of 1995 on Personal Income Tax]. The account manager shall, simultaneously with the submission of the request for dividend, provide KELER Plc. as the Company's assignee taking part in the dividend payment procedure, with the information regarding the shares being or not being registered on a Long Term Investment Account. Failing to do so will result in the dividend being paid with the deduction of 15% personal income tax. For a legal person shareholder in the case of a domestic tax resident investment fund shareholder: company name, registered office (establishment), registration number;

in the case of a municipal shareholder with domestic tax residence: name, address;

in the case of an other legal person with domestic tax residence: company name, registered office, tax identification number;

in the case of a non-resident legal entity shareholder: company name, registered office. The dividend for legal entities is paid without the deduction of taxes. In case of Nominee Shareholders the dividend is paid according to the provisions of Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market and based on the identification procedure made by KELER Plc. If the share represented by the nominee is held by a private shareholder with domestic tax residence, the details of the private shareholder (name (surname, first name), date of birth, tax identification number, address) must be provided. Without the details of the resident shareholder, the dividend cannot be paid. Dividends for the 2023 financial year may be claimed for up to 5 years from the starting date of dividend payments, following which the dividend claim shall lapse.

*** Data provision obligation of account managers: The account managers shall hand over the shareholder's data to KELER Plc. within the shareholders identification procedure, in accordance with the procedure announced by KELER Plc. If the account manager fails to identify, or inadequately identifies its shareholder clients within the shareholders identification procedure, it can complete the information during the term of the dividend payment. Transfer of dividend based on data submitted as correction shall take place in the month following the data correction. The Company and KELER Plc. acting as payment agent on its behalf shall not be liable for any delay resulting due to inaccurate or improper data provided by the account managers, or due to the time taken to process the data. *** Matter of the tax certificate: The Company shall issue a certificate about the paid dividend and deducted taxes, and send it for the shareholders no later than 31 January 2025. In case when the shareholder is willing to receive the dividend based on conventions for the avoidance of double taxation, using preferential tax rate, the account manager shall submit the documents defined in Annex No. 7. of Act CXVII of 1995 on Personal Income Tax, with E-5th business day deadline to KELER Plc.'s Issuance Division (H-1074 Budapest, Rákóczi str. 70-72.). We hereby inform the account managers that in relation of certificates issued in relation of tax year 2024, based on point 6. of Annex No. 7. of Act CXVII of 1995 on Personal Income Tax, we accept the original document in English language, or the official Hungarian translation of the document, or the copy of one of the above, made out by the relevant foreign tax authority - an international organization to verify entitlement for tax exemption. In case when a beneficial owner's statement is required based on the convention for the avoidance of double taxation, then in accordance with point 7. of Annex No. 7. of Act CXVII of 1995 on Personal Income Tax, we accept the original document made out in a foreign language and the official Hungarian translation of the document. The beneficial owner's statement may be submitted in Hungarian language as well. In case when no declaration of residence for tax purposes, or an indication for the later submission of it arrives at KELER Plc. until the E-5thbusiness day deadline, then, in case of a foreign private individual, the dividend will be transferred with the deduction of 15% personal income tax. In case when the foreign shareholder is in possession of the documents defined in point 6. and 7. of Annex No. 7. of Act CXVII of 1995 on Personal Income and a convention for the avoidance of double taxation exists between the two countries, which defines a preferential tax rate, but the shareholder fails to submit the documents to KELER Plc. until the E-5thbusiness day (21 May 2024), the dividend shall be transferred with the deduction of the 15% personal income tax in case of foreign private individuals. The shareholder may reclaim the difference between the 15% and the preferential tax rate based on the certificate issued by the Company, and from the tax authority.