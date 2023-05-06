Advanced search
Duna House : ESG report 2022
PU
Duna House : GM-Proposals - 27 April 2023
PU
Duna House : Quarterly measures of Duna House Group for Q1 2023
PU
Duna House : ESG report 2022

05/06/2023 | 08:31am EDT
ESG REPORT - 2022

Contents

Letter from the CEO

3

About the ESG Report

4

Introduction of the Duna House Group and Governance

6

Materiality Analysis

13

Responsible Sales

15

Franchise Partners and Agents

20

Direct and Indirect Economic Impacts

24

Compliance

28

Human Resources

31

GRI Content Index

37

2

ESG REPORT - 2022

Letter from the CEO

GRI 2-22

Dear Stakeholders,

We are honored to write the foreword to Duna House Group's first ESG Report. While we may not be considered a pioneer in ESG reporting, we are proud to say that our commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices has been at the forefront of our operations. As a company listed on the Budapest Stock Exchange, transparency has always been a key element of our way of doing business, while ESG focus is driven by both our shareholders and management as well as our external stakeholders. Client focus is at the center of our business - we strive to respect and provide fair services to every client of ours.

In the face of global instability and challenges in 2022, with the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war and high inflation, it has never been more important for companies like ours to prioritize the well- being of our communities and the environment. This report is a testament to our dedication to these values and our efforts to bring greater transparency to our ESG initiatives.

At Duna House Group, we have made significant progress in advancing our sustainability initiatives, both centrally and locally, within our core operation and through our franchise network, and we are happy to share this progress with our stakeholders through this report. Our goal is to continue to strive towards a more sustainable future while providing easy-to-start business opportunities in real estate and consumer finance, and accessible housing financing to an even wider part of our communities. By creating formalized policies regarding information provision and communication, and partner selection in 2022, our applied practices have been reinforced and standardized.

Energy efficiency and operational costs have never been more important issues within the real-estate business than nowadays, and these will drive the industry towards more sustainable solutions, while on the other hand, higher interest rates and inflation might risk some new developments.

We are confident that this report will provide valuable insights into our ESG performance and serve as a stepping stone towards further improvements. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the employees, stakeholders, and partners who have contributed to this report and our business's sustainability.

Sincerely,

Gay Dymschiz and Doron Dymschiz

Co-CEOs

3

ESG REPORT - 2022

About the ESG Report

GRI 2-3,2-5 This Report is the first ESG Report of the Duna House Group covering the 2022 financial year. The report is published on 6 May 2023. The report has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards 2021. The report is not 3rd party assured.

GRI 2-14 The management of Duna House was involved into the report preparation, from the determination of the material topics, through personal participation within the information collection processes till the approval of the report. The report was approved by the Board of Directors.

The report covers Duna House Holding Nyrt. and the IFRS consolidated subsidiaries of Duna House Group (DHG), with the following exception:

  • the Czech operation - Duna House Franchise s.r.o., Duna House Hypoteky s.r.o., Center Reality s.r.o.

The report covers the Hgroup S.p.A, Credipass S.r.l. and Medioinsurance S.r.l. which also became part of the group in 2022. The Group Duna House held a majority share of 71.13% at the end of 2022, and 77.13% as of 26.01.2023. The full list of the companies can be found in the next chapter of the report. Duna House Holding intends to extend the coverage of its ESG report to be fully in line with its Annual Report from the reporting period of 2023 onwards.

To avoid duplication, we cite the Annual report, the Corporate governance declaration, and other public documents of the Group, when data required by the GRI Standards are already included.

The reporting cycle is annual, though we intend to present data for the former years in order to show tendencies.

To improve our performance in ESG and sustainability, any questions and comments are welcome at esg@dunahouse.com.

4

ESG REPORT - 2022

Highlights of Duna House Group

134,000 real estate buyer clients

63,800 real estate seller clients

66,600 financial product mediation clients

314 franchise real estate offices

  1. own-managedreal estate offices
    3700 agents
  1. financial institution partners
    2700 energy efficiency certificates made
  1. legal proceedings related to information provision and marketing communication
  1. data privacy breaching
  1. employees
    26% part-time employees

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Duna House Holding plc published this content on 06 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2023 12:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
