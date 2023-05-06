Duna House : ESG report 2022

ESG REPORT - 2022

Letter from the CEO

GRI 2-22

Dear Stakeholders,

We are honored to write the foreword to Duna House Group's first ESG Report. While we may not be considered a pioneer in ESG reporting, we are proud to say that our commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices has been at the forefront of our operations. As a company listed on the Budapest Stock Exchange, transparency has always been a key element of our way of doing business, while ESG focus is driven by both our shareholders and management as well as our external stakeholders. Client focus is at the center of our business - we strive to respect and provide fair services to every client of ours.

In the face of global instability and challenges in 2022, with the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war and high inflation, it has never been more important for companies like ours to prioritize the well- being of our communities and the environment. This report is a testament to our dedication to these values and our efforts to bring greater transparency to our ESG initiatives.

At Duna House Group, we have made significant progress in advancing our sustainability initiatives, both centrally and locally, within our core operation and through our franchise network, and we are happy to share this progress with our stakeholders through this report. Our goal is to continue to strive towards a more sustainable future while providing easy-to-start business opportunities in real estate and consumer finance, and accessible housing financing to an even wider part of our communities. By creating formalized policies regarding information provision and communication, and partner selection in 2022, our applied practices have been reinforced and standardized.

Energy efficiency and operational costs have never been more important issues within the real-estate business than nowadays, and these will drive the industry towards more sustainable solutions, while on the other hand, higher interest rates and inflation might risk some new developments.

We are confident that this report will provide valuable insights into our ESG performance and serve as a stepping stone towards further improvements. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the employees, stakeholders, and partners who have contributed to this report and our business's sustainability.

Sincerely,

Gay Dymschiz and Doron Dymschiz

Co-CEOs

