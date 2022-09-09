Duna House : GM-Proposals - 30 September 2022

This document has been published in Hungarian and English, in case of any divergence, the Hungarian text shall prevail.

If the General Meeting - if it would be held in person - fails to form a quorum 1 or more items on the agenda at the time specified in the notice, the general meeting repeated due to the lack of quorum will have the same agenda

This document set out submissions, information and draft resolutions according to the items on the agenda. The General Meeting document provides shareholders with information on the issues to be discussed at the general meeting.

meeting (hereinafter: General Meeting) for 10.00 a.m., 30 September, 2022, which agenda is set out in the notice and in the Notice regarding supplementing the General Meeting's agenda published in the manner specified by the statutes. The notice for the General Meeting was published on 31 August 2022 on the websites of both the Company and the Budapest Stock Exchange.

TECHNICAL NOTES, INFORMATION

Participation at the general meeting and the exercising of the right to vote are subject to the following conditions:

On the registration of shareholders through identification procedure, the Company's statutes and the applicable statutory requirements shall be complied with. The record date for shareholder verification is 23 September 2022.

On the basis of data concerning the outcome of shareholder verification, KELER Zrt., the keeper of the record of shareholders, shall register the names of shareholders or nominee shareholders intending to attend the general meeting in the record of shareholders on 23 September 2022 and shall, at the Board's instruction, close the record of shareholders on 28 September 2022, without recording any registration requests until the day after the general meeting is adjourned. In accordance with the applicable statutory provisions, the person empowered to exercise the shareholder's rights at the general meeting (i.e. to participate at the general meeting, request information as specified by the law, put forward observations and motions and exercise voting rights) shall be the person whose name is specified in the record of shareholders at 6.00 p.m. on the second business day preceding the initial day of the general meeting

The keepers of securities accounts shall register shareholders in the record of shareholders on the basis of shareholders' instructions. The time-limit for giving instructions to the keepers of securities accounts shall be notified to shareholders by the keepers of securities accounts.

The Company shall not be responsible for compliance with the instructions to the keepers of securities accounts or the consequences of failure to comply with such instructions. The closure of the record of shareholders shall not restrict the right of persons registered in the record of shareholders to transfer their shares following the closure of the record of shareholders. The transfer of shares prior to the initial day of the general meeting shall not prevent persons registered in the record of shareholders from attending the general meeting and exercising the rights vested in them as shareholders.

The general meeting shall form a quorum if shareholders representing more than fifty percent of votes embodied by shares carrying voting rights are present. Shares (i.e. both series A ordinary shares and series B preferred dividend employee shares) shall provide voting rights in proportion with the nominal value of shares. The number of votes pertaining to each share shall be equal to the nominal value of the share concerned. The quorum has to be examined/analysed separately for each item on the agenda.

The general meeting shall be attended by shareholders in person or by way of proxy or a nominee shareholder (hereinafter collectively referred to as 'Nominee Shareholder') meeting the requirements laid down in the Civil Code and Act CXX of 2001 on the capital market.

If the shareholder wishes to give a power of attorney on the form, the relevant form can be found on the Company's website (https://dunahouse.com/hu/kozzetetelek).

Proxies issued for Nominee Shareholders shall be issued as a notarial document or a private document of full probative value. If the proxy was issued in a country other than Hungary, the relevant provisions of the international agreement or reciprocity between the country where the authorization was issued and Hungary (the Hungarian State) shall also be taken into consideration. If the proxy was issued in a language other than Hungarian, an authentic Hungarian translation shall be attached. The authorization of persons signing the proxy in the case of shareholders other than natural persons or the authorization of persons acting at the general meeting on behalf of non-natural person shareholders shall be verified by an original document issued by an authentic register (e.g. certificate of incorporation) or by a notarial statement. If the document verifying authorization was issued in a language other than Hungarian, an authentic Hungarian translation shall be attached.

The proxy shall be handed over to the Company's representative in original during registration before the general meeting at the latest.

3