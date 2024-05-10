EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT

on the resolutions adopted by the reconvened Shareholders' General Meeting of DUNA HOUSE

HOLDING Nyrt. on 10 May 2024

DUNA HOUSE HOLDING Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (registered seat: 1016 Budapest,

Gellérthegy utca 17.; comp. reg. no.: 01-10-048384; hereinafter referred to as: "Company"), with reference to Section 55. § (1) of Act CXX of 2001 on the capital market, and Section 2.3 of Annex 4 of Decree no 24/2008 (15. VIII.) of the Minister of Finance on the detailed regulations on information obligation in connection with the securities trade on the stock exchange, as an extraordinary announcement, hereby publish the following information:

The reconvened general meeting ("General Meeting") of the Company was held on 10 May 2024 at 10 o'clock by personal attendance at 1016 Budapest, Gellérthegy utca 17. connected to the agenda items at the annual general meeting on 29 April 2024 without quorum. Shareholders with 0.04% of the total number of votes attended the General Meeting, therefore the General Meeting had a quorum according to Section 3:275 of the Civil Code.

The attended shareholders accepted the following resolutions.

Resolution 1/2024. (05.10.) of the General Meeting

The General Meeting has adopted with 60,650 "accepted", 0 "not accepted" and 0 "absent" votes the ballot paper as the method of voting.

Resolution 2/2024. (05.10.) of the General Meeting

The General Meeting has adopted with 60,650 "accepted", 0 "not accepted" and 0 "absent" votes Mr. Daniel Schilling, CFO of the Company as chairman and secretary, and dr. András Szabadházi as shareholder of the Company to certify the minutes, and Mr. Dominik László, the controller of the Company as counter of the votes.

Resolution 3/2024. (05.10.) of the General Meeting

The General Meeting has decided with 60,650 "accepted", 0 "not accepted" and 0 "absent" votes to to grant the members of the Board the discharge which is declared in Section 8.12 of the Articles of Association, after evaluating the work of the Board in the financial year of 2023, in connection with the draft resolution No 13 of the General Meeting of 29 April, 2024.

The Documents of the General Meeting are available on the website of the Company: https://dunahouse.com/hu/kozzetetelek

Budapest, 10 May 2024

The Board of the Company