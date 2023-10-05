This is a translation of the Hungarian Report

Table of content

1.

General

10

1.1

Introduction to the company

10

1.2

Basis of the financial statements

11

2.

Accounting policy

13

2.1

Main components of the accounting policy

13

2.1.1

Basis of consolidation

13

2.1.2

Reporting currency and foreign exchange balances

14

2.1.3

Business combinations and goodwill

14

2.1.4

Investments in associated companies and joint ventures

15

2.1.5

Distinction between short and long-term

16

2.1.6

Sales revenue

17

2.1.7

Contractual assets

18

2.1.8

Contractual obligations

18

2.1.9

Real estate, machines, equipment

19

2.1.10

Impairment loss

19

2.1.11

Intangible assets

20

2.1.12

Inventories

20

2.1.13

Borrowing costs

20

2.1.14

Receivables

21

2.1.15

Instruments classified as held for sale and liabilities directly linked to them

21

2.1.16

Financial instruments

22

2.1.17

Provisions

23

2.1.18

Investment property

24

2.1.19

Income taxes

25

2.1.20

Leasing

26

2.1.21

Earning per share (EPS)

27

2.1.22

Off-balance sheet items

27

2.1.23

Treasury shares repurchased

27

2.1.24

Dividends

27

2.1.25

Profit/Loss on financial transactions

28

2.1.26

Government grants

28

2.1.27

Distribution of shares, option schemes

28

2.1.28

Cash and cash equivalents

28

2.1.29

Restricted cash

28

2.1.30

Events subsequent to the accounting reference date

28

2.2

Changes in the Accounting Policy

29

2.3

Restatement of historical statement

29

2.4

Uncertainties

30

2.4.1

Impairment on goodwill

31

2.4.2

Impairment recognised on uncollectible and doubtful receivables

31

2.4.3

Trail commission

31

2.4.4

Investment property

31

2.4.5

Depreciation

32

2.4.6

Deferred purchase price and option liability

32

2.5

Business combination details, enterprises involved in the consolidation

33

2.5.1

Presentation of the subsidiaries involved in the consolidation

34

2.5.2

Acquisitions during the year 2022

38

2.5.3

Transactions in year 2023

42

2

3.

Property, machinery and equipment

43

4.

Investment property

44

5.

Intangible assets

45

6.

Leases

46

7.

Goodwill

47

8.

Financial instruments

48

9.

Deferred tax receivables

48

10.

Inventories

49

11.

Trade receivables

49

12.

Amounts owed by related undertakings

50

13.

Other receivables

51

14.

Cash and cash equivalents

51

15.

Accrued incomes

52

16.

Instruments classified as held for sale and liabilities directly linked to them

52

17.

Subscribed capital and profit reserve

55

18.

Treasury shares

57

19.

Exchange reserves

58

20.

Non-controlling interests

59

21.

Long and short-term credits and loans

59

22.

Bonds payable

60

23.

Provisions

63

24.

Deferred tax liabilities

64

25.

Other long-term liabilities

64

26.

Accounts payable

65

27.

Liabilities to related undertakings

65

28.

Other liabilities

66

29.

Accruals and deferred income

67

30.

Sales revenue

67

31.

Contractual balances

69

32.

Other operating income

70

33.

Variation in self-manufactured stock

70

34.

Consumables and raw materials

71

35.

Goods and services sold

71

36.

Contracted services

72

37.

Personnel costs

73

38.

Other operating charges

73

39.

Revenues of financial transactions

74

40.

Expenses of financial transactions

74

41.

Income taxes

75

42.

Other comprehensive income

75

43.

Earning per share (EPS)

76

44.

Segment information

77

45.

Capital management

80

46.

Risk management

81

47.

Financial instruments

87

48.

Remuneration of the Board of Directors and Supervisory Board

90

49.

Events after the balance sheet date

90

50.

Other publication obligations required by the Accounting Act

91

51.

Liability declaration and approval of the financial statements for disclosure

92

3

Statement of consolidated financial position

data in thousands of forints, unless otherwise indicated

ASSETS

Annex

30.06.2023

31.12.2022

Long-term assets

Intangible assets

5

6 007 279

6 666 133

Right-of-use

6

1 755 312

1 540 929

Investment property

4

0

982 500

Land and buildings

3

1 621 432

1 787 050

Machinery and equipment

3

165 457

187 097

Goodwill

7

5 332 678

5 662 784

Investments in associated companies and joint

12 839

101 127

ventures

Financial instruments

8, 47

111 064

110 602

Deferred tax assets

9

842 989

910 475

Total long-term assets

15 849 050

17 948 697

Current assets

Inventories

10, 33

2 927 638

6 059 075

Trade receivables

11

2 740 613

3 229 765

Amounts owed by related undertakings

0

11 161

25 345

Other receivables

13

1 957 832

1 665 048

Actual income tax assets

41

302 545

192 168

Cash and cash equivalents

14

7 259 663

10 646 364

Restricted cash

14

500

92 550

Prepayments and accruals

15

1 147 014

911 205

Assets held for sale

16

1 116 569

402 421

Total current assets

17 463 535

23 223 941

Total Assets

33 312 585

41 172 638

4

LIABILITIES

Annex

30.06.2023

31.12.2022

Equity

Registered capital

17

171 989

171 989

Treasury shares repurchased

18

(138 016)

(370 862)

Capital reserve

17

1 548 398

1 564 066

Exchange reserves

19

(148 812)

504 502

Retained earnings

17

1 387 439

3 205 707

Total equity of the parent company

2 820 998

5 075 402

Non-controlling interests

20

242 058

175 508

Total equity:

3 063 056

5 250 910

Long-term liabilities

Long-term loans

21

1 082 173

1 404 027

Provisions for expected liabilities

0

75 449

80 035

Deferred tax liabilities

24

1 515 001

1 683 651

Other long-term liabilities

25

6 892 033

9 139 098

Bonds payable

22

13 009 305

13 059 828

Long-term liabilities from leases

6

1 518 579

1 470 175

Total long-term liabilities

24 092 540

26 836 814

Current liabilities

Short-term loans and borrowings

21

468 370

357 048

Accounts payable

26

2 709 068

3 106 913

Liabilities to related undertakings

27

112 328

143 845

Other liabilities

28

1 332 615

4 225 653

Short-term liabilities from leases

6

461 673

292 382

Actual income tax liabilities

41

407 038

194 460

Prepayments and accruals

29

649 878

731 777

Liabilities directly linked to instruments classified as held for

16

16 019

32 836

sale

Total current liabilities

6 156 989

9 084 914

Total liabilities and equity

33 312 585

41 172 638

5

