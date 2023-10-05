This is a translation of the Hungarian Report
DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT. 30 June 2023
CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.
CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS
30 JUNE 2023
DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.
30 June 2023
CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Table of content
1.
General
10
1.1
Introduction to the company
10
1.2
Basis of the financial statements
11
2.
Accounting policy
13
2.1
Main components of the accounting policy
13
2.1.1
Basis of consolidation
13
2.1.2
Reporting currency and foreign exchange balances
14
2.1.3
Business combinations and goodwill
14
2.1.4
Investments in associated companies and joint ventures
15
2.1.5
Distinction between short and long-term
16
2.1.6
Sales revenue
17
2.1.7
Contractual assets
18
2.1.8
Contractual obligations
18
2.1.9
Real estate, machines, equipment
19
2.1.10
Impairment loss
19
2.1.11
Intangible assets
20
2.1.12
Inventories
20
2.1.13
Borrowing costs
20
2.1.14
Receivables
21
2.1.15
Instruments classified as held for sale and liabilities directly linked to them
21
2.1.16
Financial instruments
22
2.1.17
Provisions
23
2.1.18
Investment property
24
2.1.19
Income taxes
25
2.1.20
Leasing
26
2.1.21
Earning per share (EPS)
27
2.1.22
Off-balance sheet items
27
2.1.23
Treasury shares repurchased
27
2.1.24
Dividends
27
2.1.25
Profit/Loss on financial transactions
28
2.1.26
Government grants
28
2.1.27
Distribution of shares, option schemes
28
2.1.28
Cash and cash equivalents
28
2.1.29
Restricted cash
28
2.1.30
Events subsequent to the accounting reference date
28
2.2
Changes in the Accounting Policy
29
2.3
Restatement of historical statement
29
2.4
Uncertainties
30
2.4.1
Impairment on goodwill
31
2.4.2
Impairment recognised on uncollectible and doubtful receivables
31
2.4.3
Trail commission
31
2.4.4
Investment property
31
2.4.5
Depreciation
32
2.4.6
Deferred purchase price and option liability
32
2.5
Business combination details, enterprises involved in the consolidation
33
2.5.1
Presentation of the subsidiaries involved in the consolidation
34
2.5.2
Acquisitions during the year 2022
38
2.5.3
Transactions in year 2023
42
2
DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.
30 June 2023
CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
3.
Property, machinery and equipment
43
4.
Investment property
44
5.
Intangible assets
45
6.
Leases
46
7.
Goodwill
47
8.
Financial instruments
48
9.
Deferred tax receivables
48
10.
Inventories
49
11.
Trade receivables
49
12.
Amounts owed by related undertakings
50
13.
Other receivables
51
14.
Cash and cash equivalents
51
15.
Accrued incomes
52
16.
Instruments classified as held for sale and liabilities directly linked to them
52
17.
Subscribed capital and profit reserve
55
18.
Treasury shares
57
19.
Exchange reserves
58
20.
Non-controlling interests
59
21.
Long and short-term credits and loans
59
22.
Bonds payable
60
23.
Provisions
63
24.
Deferred tax liabilities
64
25.
Other long-term liabilities
64
26.
Accounts payable
65
27.
Liabilities to related undertakings
65
28.
Other liabilities
66
29.
Accruals and deferred income
67
30.
Sales revenue
67
31.
Contractual balances
69
32.
Other operating income
70
33.
Variation in self-manufactured stock
70
34.
Consumables and raw materials
71
35.
Goods and services sold
71
36.
Contracted services
72
37.
Personnel costs
73
38.
Other operating charges
73
39.
Revenues of financial transactions
74
40.
Expenses of financial transactions
74
41.
Income taxes
75
42.
Other comprehensive income
75
43.
Earning per share (EPS)
76
44.
Segment information
77
45.
Capital management
80
46.
Risk management
81
47.
Financial instruments
87
48.
Remuneration of the Board of Directors and Supervisory Board
90
49.
Events after the balance sheet date
90
50.
Other publication obligations required by the Accounting Act
91
51.
Liability declaration and approval of the financial statements for disclosure
92
3
DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT. 30 June 2023
CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Statement of consolidated financial position
data in thousands of forints, unless otherwise indicated
ASSETS
Annex
30.06.2023
31.12.2022
Long-term assets
Intangible assets
5
6 007 279
6 666 133
Right-of-use
6
1 755 312
1 540 929
Investment property
4
0
982 500
Land and buildings
3
1 621 432
1 787 050
Machinery and equipment
3
165 457
187 097
Goodwill
7
5 332 678
5 662 784
Investments in associated companies and joint
12 839
101 127
ventures
Financial instruments
8, 47
111 064
110 602
Deferred tax assets
9
842 989
910 475
Total long-term assets
15 849 050
17 948 697
Current assets
Inventories
10, 33
2 927 638
6 059 075
Trade receivables
11
2 740 613
3 229 765
Amounts owed by related undertakings
0
11 161
25 345
Other receivables
13
1 957 832
1 665 048
Actual income tax assets
41
302 545
192 168
Cash and cash equivalents
14
7 259 663
10 646 364
Restricted cash
14
500
92 550
Prepayments and accruals
15
1 147 014
911 205
Assets held for sale
16
1 116 569
402 421
Total current assets
17 463 535
23 223 941
Total Assets
33 312 585
41 172 638
4
DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT. 30 June 2023
CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Statement of consolidated financial position data in thousands of forints, unless otherwise indicated
LIABILITIES
Annex
30.06.2023
31.12.2022
Equity
Registered capital
17
171 989
171 989
Treasury shares repurchased
18
(138 016)
(370 862)
Capital reserve
17
1 548 398
1 564 066
Exchange reserves
19
(148 812)
504 502
Retained earnings
17
1 387 439
3 205 707
Total equity of the parent company
2 820 998
5 075 402
Non-controlling interests
20
242 058
175 508
Total equity:
3 063 056
5 250 910
Long-term liabilities
Long-term loans
21
1 082 173
1 404 027
Provisions for expected liabilities
0
75 449
80 035
Deferred tax liabilities
24
1 515 001
1 683 651
Other long-term liabilities
25
6 892 033
9 139 098
Bonds payable
22
13 009 305
13 059 828
Long-term liabilities from leases
6
1 518 579
1 470 175
Total long-term liabilities
24 092 540
26 836 814
Current liabilities
Short-term loans and borrowings
21
468 370
357 048
Accounts payable
26
2 709 068
3 106 913
Liabilities to related undertakings
27
112 328
143 845
Other liabilities
28
1 332 615
4 225 653
Short-term liabilities from leases
6
461 673
292 382
Actual income tax liabilities
41
407 038
194 460
Prepayments and accruals
29
649 878
731 777
Liabilities directly linked to instruments classified as held for
16
16 019
32 836
sale
Total current liabilities
6 156 989
9 084 914
Total liabilities and equity
33 312 585
41 172 638
5
