Duna House Holding Nyrt is a Hungary-based company, which is primarily engaged in the real estate industry. The Company operates as a real estate agency. It provides various real estate services, such as real estate brokerage, real estate management, real estate appraisal, renting services, among others. In addition, the Company provides numerous financial services, such as real estate loans, loans refinancing, corporate loans, insurance services, among others. It offers various real estate objects ranging from apartments to duplexes and houses in different regions. The Company cooperates with numerous real estate brokers and agents. The Company operates domestically on the territory of Hungary.

Sector Real Estate Services