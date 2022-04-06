Duna House : Investor presentation 2022.04.06.

DUNA HOUSE GROUP
Investor presentation
April 2022
TABLE OF CONTENTS
WE ARE THE LEADING RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE + LOAN BROKER IN CEE
WE SERVE PEOPLE. REAL ESTATE IS OUR PASSION
Presence in 4 countries: Hungary, Poland, Czech Republic and Italy
No of real estate offices in the 4 280 countries
Successful real estate transaction 14k per year
2.4bn
Brokered loan volume of EUR 2.4bn
5k No of salespersons
49m
Listed on Budapest Stock Exchange with EUR 49m market cap
4.1X EBITDA GROWTH SINCE IPO & SUCCESSFUL GEO DIVERSIFICATION
CEE operations delivered 59% growth while reaching 2.0 bn HUF EBITDA in 2021 from a well-diversified product portfolio
Contribution & growth of our markets
Sales revenue & EBITDA of DHG (m HUF)
18 000
16 000
14 000
12 000
10 000
8 000
6 000
4 000
2 000
0
HU - ServicesPL - ServicesCZ - ServicesDevelopment and investment projectsTOTAL
3.0X Group revenue
3.8x Service revenue
2 500
2 000
1 500
1 000
-500
500
0
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2 500
2 000
1 500
1 000
500
0
-500
-1 000
2.3X group EBITDA
4.1X Service EBITDA
