Duna House : Investor presentation 2022.04.06.

DUNA HOUSE GROUP

Investor presentation

April 2022

TABLE OF CONTENTS

WE ARE THE LEADING RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE + LOAN BROKER IN CEE

WE SERVE PEOPLE. REAL ESTATE IS OUR PASSION

Presence in 4 countries: Hungary, Poland, Czech Republic and Italy

No of real estate offices in the 4 280 countries

Successful real estate transaction 14k per year

2.4bn

Brokered loan volume of EUR 2.4bn

5k No of salespersons

49m

Listed on Budapest Stock Exchange with EUR 49m market cap

4.1X EBITDA GROWTH SINCE IPO & SUCCESSFUL GEO DIVERSIFICATION

CEE operations delivered 59% growth while reaching 2.0 bn HUF EBITDA in 2021 from a well-diversified product portfolio

Contribution & growth of our markets

Sales revenue & EBITDA of DHG (m HUF)

Since IPO

20 000

18 000

16 000

14 000

12 000

10 000

8 000

6 000

4 000

2 000

0

HU - ServicesPL - ServicesCZ - ServicesDevelopment and investment projectsTOTAL

3 000

3.0X Group revenue

3.8x Service revenue

2 500

2 000

1 500

1 000

-500

500

0

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2 500

2 000

1 500

1 000

500

0

-500

-1 000

2.3X group EBITDA

4.1X Service EBITDA