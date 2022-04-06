Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hungary
  Budapest Stock Exchange
  Duna House Holding Nyrt.
  News
  Summary
    DUNAHOUSE   HU0000177613

DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.

(DUNAHOUSE)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  04-04
520 HUF   +3.17%
DUNA HOUSE : Investor presentation 2022.04.06.
PU
DUNA HOUSE : Investor presentation
PU
DUNA HOUSE : Quarterly measures of Duna House Group for Q1 2022
PU
Duna House : Investor presentation 2022.04.06.

04/06/2022 | 05:13am EDT
DUNA HOUSE GROUP

Investor presentation

April 2022

TABLE OF CONTENTS

If you are interested, please sign up to our Investor Newsletter.

WE ARE THE LEADING RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE + LOAN BROKER IN CEE

WE SERVE PEOPLE. REAL ESTATE IS OUR PASSION

4

Presence in 4 countries: Hungary, Poland, Czech Republic and Italy

No of real estate offices in the 4 280 countries

Successful real estate transaction 14k per year

2.4bn

Brokered loan volume of EUR 2.4bn

5k No of salespersons

49m

Listed on Budapest Stock Exchange with EUR 49m market cap

4.1X EBITDA GROWTH SINCE IPO & SUCCESSFUL GEO DIVERSIFICATION

CEE operations delivered 59% growth while reaching 2.0 bn HUF EBITDA in 2021 from a well-diversified product portfolio

Contribution & growth of our markets

Sales revenue & EBITDA of DHG (m HUF)

Since IPO

20 000

18 000

16 000

14 000

12 000

10 000

8 000

6 000

4 000

2 000

0

HU - ServicesPL - ServicesCZ - ServicesDevelopment and investment projectsTOTAL

3 000

3.0X Group revenue

3.8x Service revenue

2 500

2 000

1 500

1 000

-500

500

0

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2 500

2 000

1 500

1 000

500

0

-500

-1 000

2.3X group EBITDA

4.1X Service EBITDA

Disclaimer

Duna House Holding Nyrt. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 09:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 12 850 M 37,4 M 37,4 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 3,65%
Capitalization 17 562 M 51,2 M 51,2 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,37x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 13,2%
Chart DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.
Duration : Period :
Duna House Holding Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 520,00 HUF
Average target price 800,00 HUF
Spread / Average Target 53,8%
Managers and Directors
Gay Dymschiz Director & Managing Director
Dániel Schilling Chief Financial Officer
Balázs Sándorfi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Károly Redling Member-Supervisory Board
György Martin-Hajdu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.9.24%51
CBRE GROUP, INC.-16.21%29 592
KE HOLDINGS INC.-18.34%18 483
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-17.67%16 511
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-16.38%12 945
CHINA RESOURCES MIXC LIFESTYLE SERVICES LIMITED14.99%12 177