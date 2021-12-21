Log in
    DUNAHOUSE   HU0000177613

DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.

(DUNAHOUSE)
Duna House : Notification on the merger of Medasev Holding Kft, Severican Holdings Ltd., Medadston Holdings Ltd. and Medasev Int. (Cyprus) Ltd.

12/21/2021 | 03:10am EST
EXTRAORDINARY NOTICE

DUNA HOUSE HOLDING Public Limited Company (seat: 1016 Budapest,

Gellérthegy str. 17, Hungary; company registration number: Cg. 01-10-04838;

Companythe detailed provisions on public notice obligation of Decree No. 24/2008. (VIII.15.) PM of the Minister of Finance publishes the following information within the form of extraordinary notice:

Medasev Holding Kft, Severican Holdings Ltd., Medadston Holdings Ltd. and Medasev Int. (Cyprus) Ltd., companies controlled by Gay Dymschiz and Doron Dymschiz majority owners ( Founders ) of the Company, informed the Company that i) they have signed a merger agreement on 10 August 2021, by which Severican Holdings Ltd., Medadston Holdings Ltd. and Medasev Int. (Cyprus) Ltd. merge into Medasev Holding Kft; ii) the Registry Court of Budapest has registered the merger as of 31 December 2021.

The companies jointly controlled by the Founders own a total of 26,732,850 pieces of shares in the Company representing 77.72 percent of the votes. Following the merger date 31 December 2021, the whole share package will be owned by Medasev Holding Kft, a company jointly controlled by the Founders. The indirect influence of the Founders in the Company and the control over the Company does not change.

Budapest, 21 December 2021

Duna House Holding Plc.

Disclaimer

Duna House Holding plc published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 08:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
