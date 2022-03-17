Duna House : Publication of the Duna House Barometer
EXECUtIVE SUMMARY
The Russian-Ukrainian war has not yet had an impact on the real estate market in February
The expectation of Duna House experts that 2022 will take a strong start has been confirmed: according to the company's estimates, the housing market continued to pick up in February, with 13,793 transactions, up 27.5% compared to January. Although this figure shows a 5% decrease over February 2021, it is still 5% higher than in 2020. The Duna House Demand Index stood at 99 points in the second month of the year, i.e. the monthly aggregate of buyer interest and transaction volume did not yet reflect the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian war that broke out at the end of the month. The as yet unclear humanitarian and economic effects may result in some changes in the real estate market as a whole, but the first weeks' events do not yet show any extreme fluctuations, Duna House experts say. Thus, in terms of transaction numbers and demand, our analysts expect an even more active market in March - a longer month - than in February, although expectations are less certain for the reasons mentioned above.
Loan market volumes were down compared to January, but the second month of the year was still stronger than expected. The market estimate of Duna House Finances shows that mortgages worth HUF 93 billion were taken out in Hungary, making this the strongest February in recent years. According to the report published by MNB, the National Bank of Hungary, the market closed with a loan volume of HUF 75.2 billion in the same period in 2020 and a mere HUF 69.2 billion in 2021, i.e. this year's figures were 34% better than in the same period last year. In the coming period, the economic situation and the cycle of interest rate hikes are expected to have an impact on both the volume of mortgages disbursed and the number of applications submitted.
In Buda, most apartments were sold at prices ranging between HUF 700-800 thousand and over HUF 900 thousand per square metre - but the latter category accounted for most of the properties sold on the Pest side, too. In Pest, demand remains balanced in terms of the price of homes sold, although the share of units priced above HUF 70 million has tripled since February last year. While the largest group of buyers (29%) opted for homes worth more than HUF 70 million in Buda, too, the share of residential properties offered at prices between HUF 40-50 million has increased significantly. This is inversely proportional to the size of the preferred apartments: properties smaller than 80 sq. m. are in the majority in both parts of the city.
In the outskirts of Budapest the largest part of transactions (31%) was also in the most expensive price range. In terms of price per sq. m., while last year 21% of transactions were below HUF 250,000 per sq. m., this year 30% of buyers bought at prices north of HUF 600,000 per sq. m. In Western and Eastern Hungary, properties below HUF 250,000 per sq. m. continued to be the best sellers in February. Overall, buyers in the country typically paid over HUF 40 million for these homes.
The average price paid for concrete block apartments in February was HUF 364,000 per sq. m. in the Eastern and HUF 410,000 in the Western part of the country. In the capital, the average price per sq. m. was as high as HUF 700,000 per sq. m. for both concrete block and brick and mortar apartments. Buyers' bargaining margin has halved in the city centre compared to last year. Among the districts, Angyalföld (District 4) was again the most popular, followed by Erzsébetváros (District 7), while Zugló (District 14) slipped back to third place.
Across the country, interest in February was consistently highest for properties in a good physical repair (37-42%). Western Hungary had the highest proportion of buyers (13%) who signed a contract for a home in need of renovation. In both the capital and in the country, making an investment remained the main motivation of buyers, with an average of nearly HUF 52 million and HUF 26 million spent on this type of property in February this year, respectively.
Further information:
Duna House Holding Nyrt.
Benedikt Károly • Head of PR and analysis
1016 Budapest Gellérthegy str. 17.
+36 30 811 0690
+36 1 555 2222
benedikt.karoly@dh.hu
www.dh.hu
Three interesting facts:
In most areas, the turnover rate of properties has accelerated.
The popularity of Erzsébetváros (District 7) increased compared to January, with 18.1% of buyers looking for a new home here.
In Budapest, buyers spent nearly HUF 42 million on their first home.
Transaction data
Duna House Transaction Number Estimate (Dh-Te)
Duna House presents its monthly Transaction Number Estimate (DH-Te) and Mortgage Forecast below, showing that in February 2022 13,793 property transactions were concluded and residential mortgage contracts worth HUf 93 billion were signed in the whole of Hungary.
February
May
July
December
Duna House estimates that the housing market continued to pick up speed in February, with 13,793 property transactions, up 27.5% compared to January. Although this figure is 5% less than in the same period last year, it still reflects a 5% increase over February 2020. Looking at historic trends of previous years, February 2022 was the second most active February on record. Duna House experts' expectations of a strong start to the year have thus been confirmed, and for the longer March they expect an even more active market both in terms of demand and transaction figures, although the potential impact of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict makes expectations less certain.
Credit market volumes were down compared to January, but the second month of the year was still stronger than expected. According to market estimates of Duna House Finances, mortgages worth HUF 93 billion were taken out in Hungary last month, making this the strongest February in recent years, despite the previous month's correction. According to the report published by the National Bank of Hungary, the market closed with a total loan volume of HUF 75.2 billion in the same period in 2020 and just HUF 69.2 billion in 2021, i.e. this February was 34% stronger the same month a year ago. In the coming period, the economic situation and the interest rate hike cycle are expected to have an impact on both the volume of mortgage loans disbursed and the number of mortgage applications submitted.
The tabLe below shows monthlY transaction volume estimates of Duna House.
january
february
March
ApriL
May
June
July
August
september
october
november
december
2020
9 917
13 117
11 100
5 971
8 400
11 186
13 215
11 923
12 708
12 200
11 369
10 354
2021
11 185
14 569
15 630
13 511
14 198
13 615
11 185
11 304
11 807
11 526
11 022
11 422
2022
10 815
13 793
Methodology behindDH-Te: Regardless of the time of year, the most important indicator of the real estate market is the annual number of sale transactions. The DH-TE figure is an estimate published by Duna House and it reflects interim approximate data. The estimate is based on the number of monthly property transactions brokered by Duna House and the estimated market share of Duna House. The estimate of the current monthly market share of Duna House is based on the following indicators: 1. Data published by the Hungarian Central Statistical Office on transactions among private individuals. Since the Statistical Office publishes data with several months' delay, market share can be adjusted retroactively which also results in a more accurate estimate as well. Please note: After 2016 and as a consequence of the boom in newly-built apartments, pre-contracted purchase transactions appear in the statistics of the Statistical Office with a delay of several months or even one or two years, after the capital transfer tax has been levied, which results in anomalies in the statistics. 2. The number of Energy Certificates issued; 3. Subjective assessment based on other management information from Duna House Holding.
Please also note that DH-TE data cannot be used for defining the volume of transactions brokered by Duna House, or for estimating the business profit of Duna House Holding or for the drawing of any related conclusions.
