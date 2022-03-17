Duna House : Publication of the Duna House Barometer

EXECUtIVE SUMMARY

The Russian-Ukrainian war has not yet had an impact on the real estate market in February

The expectation of Duna House experts that 2022 will take a strong start has been confirmed: according to the company's estimates, the housing market continued to pick up in February, with 13,793 transactions, up 27.5% compared to January. Although this figure shows a 5% decrease over February 2021, it is still 5% higher than in 2020. The Duna House Demand Index stood at 99 points in the second month of the year, i.e. the monthly aggregate of buyer interest and transaction volume did not yet reflect the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian war that broke out at the end of the month. The as yet unclear humanitarian and economic effects may result in some changes in the real estate market as a whole, but the first weeks' events do not yet show any extreme fluctuations, Duna House experts say. Thus, in terms of transaction numbers and demand, our analysts expect an even more active market in March - a longer month - than in February, although expectations are less certain for the reasons mentioned above.

Loan market volumes were down compared to January, but the second month of the year was still stronger than expected. The market estimate of Duna House Finances shows that mortgages worth HUF 93 billion were taken out in Hungary, making this the strongest February in recent years. According to the report published by MNB, the National Bank of Hungary, the market closed with a loan volume of HUF 75.2 billion in the same period in 2020 and a mere HUF 69.2 billion in 2021, i.e. this year's figures were 34% better than in the same period last year. In the coming period, the economic situation and the cycle of interest rate hikes are expected to have an impact on both the volume of mortgages disbursed and the number of applications submitted.

In Buda, most apartments were sold at prices ranging between HUF 700-800 thousand and over HUF 900 thousand per square metre - but the latter category accounted for most of the properties sold on the Pest side, too. In Pest, demand remains balanced in terms of the price of homes sold, although the share of units priced above HUF 70 million has tripled since February last year. While the largest group of buyers (29%) opted for homes worth more than HUF 70 million in Buda, too, the share of residential properties offered at prices between HUF 40-50 million has increased significantly. This is inversely proportional to the size of the preferred apartments: properties smaller than 80 sq. m. are in the majority in both parts of the city.

In the outskirts of Budapest the largest part of transactions (31%) was also in the most expensive price range. In terms of price per sq. m., while last year 21% of transactions were below HUF 250,000 per sq. m., this year 30% of buyers bought at prices north of HUF 600,000 per sq. m. In Western and Eastern Hungary, properties below HUF 250,000 per sq. m. continued to be the best sellers in February. Overall, buyers in the country typically paid over HUF 40 million for these homes.

The average price paid for concrete block apartments in February was HUF 364,000 per sq. m. in the Eastern and HUF 410,000 in the Western part of the country. In the capital, the average price per sq. m. was as high as HUF 700,000 per sq. m. for both concrete block and brick and mortar apartments. Buyers' bargaining margin has halved in the city centre compared to last year. Among the districts, Angyalföld (District 4) was again the most popular, followed by Erzsébetváros (District 7), while Zugló (District 14) slipped back to third place.

Across the country, interest in February was consistently highest for properties in a good physical repair (37-42%). Western Hungary had the highest proportion of buyers (13%) who signed a contract for a home in need of renovation. In both the capital and in the country, making an investment remained the main motivation of buyers, with an average of nearly HUF 52 million and HUF 26 million spent on this type of property in February this year, respectively.

Further information: Duna House Holding Nyrt. Benedikt Károly • Head of PR and analysis 1016 Budapest Gellérthegy str. 17. +36 30 811 0690 +36 1 555 2222 benedikt.karoly@dh.hu www.dh.hu

Three interesting facts: