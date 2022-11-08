Duna House : Publication of the Duna House Barometer 11/08/2022 | 04:44am EST Send by mail :

Data sources - unless indicated differently at the given section - derive from the database operated by Duna House Holding, the content of which is compiled by members of the network upon their individual judgement and information gained from clients. The operator does not take responsibility for the comprehensiveness of the data. Data presented in the present publication is mainly based on parameters of property transactions in major Hungarian cities given by Duna House branch offices and agents. For newly built apartment market data our cooperating partner is ELTINGA Property Market Research Centre and ECRS Hungary Kft, the compilers of the Budapest Property Market Report. www.eltinga.hu 2 Q3 2022 AND SEPTEMBER 2022 | DUNA HOUSE BAROMETER CONTENT: 2. Privacy Policy, Forthcoming issues Executive Summary Transaction data Transaction parameters in Budapest Transaction parameters in the country Residential property Indices - National Residential property Indices - Regional Mortgage Data Data on new constructions Sales data, prices, bargaining Demand Index, Demand for individual districts Client profile: buyers Client profile: sellers Quality preferences, Turnover speed 3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY PRICES RISE NO MORE - THE REAL ESTATE MARKET IS ADJUSTING AMIDST A TREND OF DECELERATION The real estate market in 2022 presents a changing picture: after a strong first and a slightly softer second quarter, the segment closed its weakest quarter ever this year, thanks to a subdued first autumn month, and Duna House price indices show that price increases have now stopped. Duna House estimates that there were 9200 property transactions nationwide in September, down 6% on the previous month, but the annual number of transactions already exceeded 100,000 in September. The slowdown from the second quarter onwards is mainly due to the changing economic situation and the resulting increase in lending rates, Duna House experts say. Assuming a similar decline in the last quarter, the housing market could close the year with 120-130 thousand transactions in total. The changes due to the increase in real estate prices will create further uncertainty for sellers and buyers alike, which could also have an impact on both prices and real estate market turnover in the last quarter of the year. The change in Duna House price indices suggests that the housing market is now correcting the steep rise of previous quarters, with the national house price index stagnating in nominal terms and closing 7 points lower in real terms. The indices for individual property types and locations also show a downward corrective picture, suggesting that the upward trend seen so far may now be coming to an end. Demand has been low throughout the quarter, despite a small increase of the buyer activity index in the last month of the quarter. The change in the direction of prices is still minimal in the real estate market, with the room for manoeuvre currently not yet in the advertised price but in buyers' bargaining margin, which in the third quarter ranged between 3-7% depending on location and property type. Compared to the third quarter of last year, Credipass analysts saw a 30% decline in the mortgage market, which was even greater than the decline in the housing market, leaving the third quarter of this year as the weakest quarter. The average loan size has declined across the country, and is no longer above HUF 20 million even in the capital. Based on the estimated volume of HUF 82 billion in mortgage loans disbursed in September 2022, the housing loan market closed the third quarter with a combined volume of HUF 264 billion. The majority of loan applicants opted for 20-year maturities and fixed rates for at least 10 years which is more predictable in a changing interest rate environment, but the number of contracts with a 30-year maturity also increased. With fewer transactions, the real estate market saw an increasing investor presence in the third quarter. In the capital's popular inner districts, interest in small apartments and 40-60 sq. m. properties also suitable for renting increased, while Zugló (District 14), the former favourite, dropped to eleventh place in the popularity ranking. In 2021, property sales in Pest were mainly in the HUF 20-30 million range, but this year the focus has shifted to homes above HUF 70 million. On an annual basis, however, prices are still rising, with average prices per sq. m. up by 29% in Buda and 30% in Pest for concrete block units compared to Q3 2021. For brick and mortar homes, the amount spent on a property rose to over HUF 90 million in Buda, while on the Pest side there was a 17% increase, based on sales data. In the country, average prices per square metre continued to rise for concrete block apartments, with the average price of a home in more than a fifth of transactions in Eastern Hungary doubling compared to the same period last year. Compared to last year, the dominance of the HUF 50 million and above price category in County Pest got significantly stronger. Turnover speed has accelerated, with concrete block apartments being the fastest to sell. In Western Hungary and Buda, it was more difficult to find new owners for pre-owned brick and mortar homes. Sales of new-build properties also decelerated, with the number of apartments advertised in the third quarter barely exceeding 20,000. The largest supply is to be found in Districts 13, 9 and 11. The average price per sq. m. for new apartments in the capital is HUF 1.2 million, with the highest-priced district being the District 1 in Buda, where the average price per sq. m. in new-build properties is close to HUF 3 million. Further information: Duna House Holding Nyrt. Benedikt Károly • Head of PR and analysis H-1016 Budapest Gellérthegy str. 17. +36 30 811 0690 +36 1 555 2222 benedikt.karoly@dh.hu www.dh.hu 3 INTERESTING FACTS: The average price of new-build apartments in District 1 almost reached HUF 3 million per sq. m.

Q3 2022 AND SEPTEMBER 2022 | DUNA HOUSE BAROMETER TRANSACTION DATA DUNA HOUSE TRANSACTION NUMBER ESTIMATE (DH-TE) AND MORTGAGE FORECAST SEPTEMBER 2022 Duna House presents its monthly Transaction Number Estimate (DH-TE) and Mortgage Forecast below, showing that in September 2022 9200 property transactions were concluded and residential mortgage contracts worth HUF 82 billion were signed in the whole of Hungary. Volume of residential property transactions conclueded Duna House transaction number estimate between private individuals (DH-TE) (Hungarian Central Statistic Office) The Hungarian residential property market closed the weakest quarter of the year in September, owing, in part, to the rather subdued first autumn month. According to Duna House estimates there were 9200 residential property transactions concluded in September 2022, 6% less than in August and 22% less than in September 2021. So, based on the forecast published by the property agency there were a mere 28,000 sales transactions in Q3 2022, but even so, this year's figure passed the 100,000 threshold in September. Q3 2022 figures show a significant, 19% summer decline in the Hungarian residential property market compared to the same period of 2021. According to Duna House experts the primary reason of the recession we have been experiencing since the second quarter of the year were the changing economic environment and the resulting increase of credit rates. Our experts say that assuming a similar decline as in the previous quarters the housing market could close the year with 120-130 thousand transactions by the end of the last quarter. The noticeable slowdown continued in the market of residential mortgages, too. Duna House Finances estimates that in September 2022 mortgage contracts worth HUF 82 billion were signed, closing the third quarter at HUF 264 billion, which, similarly to the housing market, was the weakest quarter so far this year. Compared to the third quarter of 2021, the residential mortgage market saw a 30% decline, which exceeded that of the housing market. THE TABLE BELOW SHOWS MONTHLY TRANSACTION VOLUME ESTIMATES OF DUNA HOUSE. JANUARY FEBRUARY MARCH APRIL MAY JUNE JULY AUGUST SEPTEMBER OCTOBER NOVEMBER DECEMBER 2020 9917 13,117 11,100 5971 8400 11,186 13,125 11,923 12,708 12,200 11,369 10,354 2021 11,185 14,569 15,630 13,511 14,198 13,615 11,185 11,304 11,807 11,526 11,022 11,422 2022 10,815 13,793 14,548 11,911 12,519 10,859 8,978 9,748 9,200 Methodology behind DH-TE: Regardless of the time of year, the most important indicator of the real estate market is the annual number of sale transactions. The DH-TE figure is an estimate published by Duna House and it reflects interim approximate data. The estimate is based on the number of monthly property transactions brokered by Duna House and the estimated market share of Duna House. The estimate of the current monthly market share of Duna House is based on the following indicators: 1. Data published by the Hungarian Central Statistical Office on transactions among private individuals. Since the Statistical Office publishes data with several months' delay, market share can be adjusted retroactively which also results in a more accurate estimate as well. Please note: After 2016 and as a consequence of the boom in newly-built apartments, pre-contracted purchase transactions appear in the statistics of the Statistical Office with a delay of several months or even one or two years, after the capital transfer tax has been levied, which results in anomalies in the statistics. 2. The number of Energy Certificates issued; 3. Subjective assessment based on other management information from Duna House Holding. Please also note that DH-TE data cannot be used for defining the volume of transactions brokered by Duna House, or for estimating the business profit of Duna House Holding or for the drawing of any related conclusions.

