PUBLICATION OF THE CALENDAR OF CORPORATE

EVENTS OF DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT. FOR THE

YEAR 2024

With regards to Clause 18.3 of the General Business Terms of the Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd., Duna House Holding Nyrt. (registered seat: 1016 Budapest, Gellérthegy utca 17., comp. reg. no. 01-10-048384; hereinafter referred to as: "Company") hereby publishes its calendar of corporate events for the year 2024.

Date

Corporate Event

28

February 2023

Publication of the quarterly report of the Company for the 4th

quarter of 2022

28

March 2023

Publication of the invitation to the Annual General Meeting of the

Company for 2022

05

April 2023

Publication of the agenda and draft resolutions for the Annual

General Meeting of the Company

27

April 2023

Annual General Meeting, approval of the annual report of the

Company for the financial year 2022

29

April 2023

Publication of the annual report of the Company for the financial

year 2022

31

May 2023

Publication of the quarterly report of the Company for the 1st

quarter of 2023

31

August 2023

Publication of the quarterly report of the Company for the 2nd

quarter of 2023

30

September 2023

Publication of the half-year report of the Company for the 1st half

of 2023

30 November 2023

Publication of the quarterly report of the Company for the 3rd

quarter of 2023

28

February 2024

Publication of the quarterly report of the Company for the 4th

quarter of 2023

No press conference will be held in relation to the publication of the annual report of the Company for financial year 2023.

Please note that the dates shown above are subject to change. In such a case, the adjusted calendar will be published in due course.

Duna House Holding Nyrt.

Budapest, 31 December 2023

