PUBLICATION OF THE CALENDAR OF CORPORATE

EVENTS OF DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT. FOR THE

YEAR 2024

With regards to Clause 18.3 of the General Business Terms of the Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd., Duna House Holding Nyrt. (registered seat: 1016 Budapest, Gellérthegy utca 17., comp. reg. no. 01-10-048384; hereinafter referred to as: "Company") hereby publishes its calendar of corporate events for the year 2024.

Date Corporate Event 28 February 2023 Publication of the quarterly report of the Company for the 4th quarter of 2022 28 March 2023 Publication of the invitation to the Annual General Meeting of the Company for 2022 05 April 2023 Publication of the agenda and draft resolutions for the Annual General Meeting of the Company 27 April 2023 Annual General Meeting, approval of the annual report of the Company for the financial year 2022 29 April 2023 Publication of the annual report of the Company for the financial year 2022 31 May 2023 Publication of the quarterly report of the Company for the 1st quarter of 2023 31 August 2023 Publication of the quarterly report of the Company for the 2nd quarter of 2023 30 September 2023 Publication of the half-year report of the Company for the 1st half of 2023 30 November 2023 Publication of the quarterly report of the Company for the 3rd quarter of 2023 28 February 2024 Publication of the quarterly report of the Company for the 4th quarter of 2023

No press conference will be held in relation to the publication of the annual report of the Company for financial year 2023.