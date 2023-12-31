PUBLICATION OF THE CALENDAR OF CORPORATE
EVENTS OF DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT. FOR THE
YEAR 2024
With regards to Clause 18.3 of the General Business Terms of the Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd., Duna House Holding Nyrt. (registered seat: 1016 Budapest, Gellérthegy utca 17., comp. reg. no. 01-10-048384; hereinafter referred to as: "Company") hereby publishes its calendar of corporate events for the year 2024.
Date
Corporate Event
28
February 2023
Publication of the quarterly report of the Company for the 4th
quarter of 2022
28
March 2023
Publication of the invitation to the Annual General Meeting of the
Company for 2022
05
April 2023
Publication of the agenda and draft resolutions for the Annual
General Meeting of the Company
27
April 2023
Annual General Meeting, approval of the annual report of the
Company for the financial year 2022
29
April 2023
Publication of the annual report of the Company for the financial
year 2022
31
May 2023
Publication of the quarterly report of the Company for the 1st
quarter of 2023
31
August 2023
Publication of the quarterly report of the Company for the 2nd
quarter of 2023
30
September 2023
Publication of the half-year report of the Company for the 1st half
of 2023
30 November 2023
Publication of the quarterly report of the Company for the 3rd
quarter of 2023
28
February 2024
Publication of the quarterly report of the Company for the 4th
quarter of 2023
No press conference will be held in relation to the publication of the annual report of the Company for financial year 2023.
Please note that the dates shown above are subject to change. In such a case, the adjusted calendar will be published in due course.
Duna House Holding Nyrt.
Budapest, 31 December 2023
