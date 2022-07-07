Log in
    DUNAHOUSE   HU0000177613

DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.

(DUNAHOUSE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-05
506.00 HUF   -2.69%
Duna House : Quarterly measures of Duna House Group for Q2 2022

07/07/2022
Quarterly measures 2022 Q2

7 July 2022

Quarterly measures

DUNA HOUSE GROUP hereby publishes financial indexes that are available for the given quarter aforehand, thus our respected shareholders and investors are given the chance to receive information on the tendencies within a short time following the expiry of the given quarter - prior to the quarterly financial statements publicly disclosed according to the Company's Event Calendar.

In accordance with Management intentions, these indexes shall be published on a regular basis, no later than on the 5. working day following the given quarter.

The Management of the Company asks its shareholders and investors to note that all indexes published in the present report are to be considered preliminary. Final figures shall be published in the quarterly financial statement.

Budapest, 7 July 2022

Table of Contents

Executive summary

p.4.

Changes in network commission revenues and office numbers

p.5.

Changes in own office commission revenues and office numbers

p.6.

Changes in intermediated loan volumes

p.7.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Market challenges

Duna House Group's international strategy has brought diversification benefits to the Group. Some of its markets are affected to varying degrees by interest rate increases and market expectations of such increases, thus dampening their combined impact. Activity is down in all of the Group's markets, with a sharp decline in Poland. In troubled markets, the value proposition of intermediaries is strengthening, allowing the Group to increase its market share and compensate for negative market developments. The strengthened market position is favorable for the Group in the long term, but market and macroeconomic developments may pose further challenges in the short term.

In Hungary, the residential real estate market witnessed a slowdown in activity in Q2 2022, however, the Group's Hungarian franchise real estate volumes grew by 18% on a year-on-year basis due to rising property prices and increasing market share. Own office volumes also had a strong quarter with a 46% year-on-year growth. Group's intermediated loan volumes declined by 5%, while according to the total market data in April the volume of non-subsidized mortgages with market conditions were down by 19% in April.

In Poland, interest rate hikes and restrictions on payment-to-income (PTI) ratio have had a negative impact on the loan and real estate market, resulting in a moderation in volumes following the strong growth in 2021. Franchise real estate volumes declined 7% y/y, while owned office real estate volumes fell 33%. Loan intermediation volumes decreased by 1% y/y on a PLN basis, while the overall mortgage market fell 29% y/y in April and 37% y/y in May. In the current stressed market, the Group aims to further increase its market share and significantly expand its network of real estate brokers. During the quarter, the number of sales outlets increased by 7 to 104.

With the acquisition of Italian Hgroup, the Group's new market has become its largest loan intermediary. During the quarter, it brokered loans of HUF 137.4 billion, representing 57% of the Group's total volume. Growth was 6% on a euro basis, despite the mortgage market contracting by 24% y/y in April and 17% y/y in May. The real estate brokerage business generated commission revenue of HUF 173 million with an expanding network of 25 offices. Despite the difficulties in the mortgage market, the Italian subsidiaries managed to grow both on a year/year and on a quarter/quarter basis.

4

FRANCHISE SEGMENT

Changes in network commission revenues and office numbers

Commission revenues for the entire network*

3 541

3 488

3 703

4 180

5 000

89

4 000

112

113

134

105

million

872

3 000

977

975

936

HUF

2 000

2 452

2 400

2 633

3 115

1 000

0

2021 Q2

2021 Q3

2021 Q4

2022 Q1

Hungary

Poland

Italy

Czech Republic

*total revenue realized as a result of property market transactions intermediated by Duna House Holding franchise networks altogether Note: Quarterly volume figures have been restated for the past periods after the correction of a non-material technical mistake.

Development in network office numbers

350

258

261

260

283

1

300

1

1

1

250

22

200

90

96

97

97

150

100

167

164

162

163

50

0

30.06.2021

30.09.2021

31.12.2021

31.03.2022

Hungary

Poland

Italy

Czech Republic

4 068

  • In franchise real estate, the amount of commissions generated

87

by the network approached HUF 4.1 billion in the second

173

quarter (+14.9% yoy).

  • 914 • In Hungary, volumes rose by 18.0% but were below the record levels of the first quarter.

  • In Poland, commission volumes declined by 6.5% year-on-
    2 893
    year, but the decline since Q2 2021 has been halted and the

Group's commission volumes in Poland grew by 4.9% compared to Q1.

2022 Q2

• In Italy, the acquired Realizza network generated commissions

of HUF 173 million, up 65.1% on Q1 volumes.

• The number of offices is closing to the level of 300 offices . Italy

added 3 offices during the quarter, Poland 7 and Hungary 1.

294

1

25 Technical note: The Realizza subsidiary in Italy does not operate in a franchise model, however, its revenue model compares to

104 such. Gross profit to commission revenue ratios are similar to our

franchise models in Hungary and Poland. Own offices (currently one office) will not be reported separately until the activity reaches

164 a relevant size.

30.06.2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Duna House Holding plc published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 06:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
