Duna House : Quarterly measures of Duna House Group for Q2 2022

Quarterly measures 2022 Q2
7 July 2022
Quarterly measures
DUNA HOUSE GROUP hereby publishes financial indexes that are available for the given quarter aforehand, thus our respected shareholders and investors are given the chance to receive information on the tendencies within a short time following the expiry of the given quarter - prior to the quarterly financial statements publicly disclosed according to the Company's Event Calendar.
In accordance with Management intentions, these indexes shall be published on a regular basis, no later than on the 5. working day following the given quarter.
The Management of the Company asks its shareholders and investors to note that all indexes published in the present report are to be considered preliminary. Final figures shall be published in the quarterly financial statement.
Budapest, 7 July 2022
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Market challenges
Duna House Group's international strategy has brought diversification benefits to the Group. Some of its markets are affected to varying degrees by interest rate increases and market expectations of such increases, thus dampening their combined impact. Activity is down in all of the Group's markets, with a sharp decline in Poland. In troubled markets, the value proposition of intermediaries is strengthening, allowing the Group to increase its market share and compensate for negative market developments. The strengthened market position is favorable for the Group in the long term, but market and macroeconomic developments may pose further challenges in the short term.
In Hungary, the residential real estate market witnessed a slowdown in activity in Q2 2022, however, the Group's Hungarian franchise real estate volumes grew by 18% on a year-on-year basis due to rising property prices and increasing market share. Own office volumes also had a strong quarter with a 46% year-on-year growth. Group's intermediated loan volumes declined by 5%, while according to the total market data in April the volume of non-subsidized mortgages with market conditions were down by 19% in April.
In Poland, interest rate hikes and restrictions on payment-to-income (PTI) ratio have had a negative impact on the loan and real estate market, resulting in a moderation in volumes following the strong growth in 2021. Franchise real estate volumes declined 7% y/y, while owned office real estate volumes fell 33%. Loan intermediation volumes decreased by 1% y/y on a PLN basis, while the overall mortgage market fell 29% y/y in April and 37% y/y in May. In the current stressed market, the Group aims to further increase its market share and significantly expand its network of real estate brokers. During the quarter, the number of sales outlets increased by 7 to 104.
With the acquisition of Italian Hgroup, the Group's new market has become its largest loan intermediary. During the quarter, it brokered loans of HUF 137.4 billion, representing 57% of the Group's total volume. Growth was 6% on a euro basis, despite the mortgage market contracting by 24% y/y in April and 17% y/y in May. The real estate brokerage business generated commission revenue of HUF 173 million with an expanding network of 25 offices. Despite the difficulties in the mortgage market, the Italian subsidiaries managed to grow both on a year/year and on a quarter/quarter basis.
FRANCHISE SEGMENT
Changes in network commission revenues and office numbers
Commission revenues for the entire network*
3 541
3 488
3 703
4 180
5 000
89
4 000
112
113
134
105
million
872
3 000
977
975
936
HUF
2 000
2 452
2 400
2 633
3 115
1 000
0
2021 Q2
2021 Q3
2021 Q4
2022 Q1
Hungary
Poland
Italy
Czech Republic
*total revenue realized as a result of property market transactions intermediated by Duna House Holding franchise networks altogether Note: Quarterly volume figures have been restated for the past periods after the correction of a non-material technical mistake.
Development in network office numbers
350
258
261
260
283
1
300
1
1
1
250
22
200
90
96
97
97
150
100
167
164
162
163
50
0
30.06.2021
30.09.2021
31.12.2021
31.03.2022
Hungary
Poland
Italy
Czech Republic
4 068
In franchise real estate, the amount of commissions generated
87
by the network approached HUF 4.1 billion in the second
173
quarter (+14.9% yoy).
914 • In Hungary, volumes rose by 18.0% but were below the record levels of the first quarter.
In Poland, commission volumes declined by 6.5% year-on-
2 893
year, but the decline since Q2 2021 has been halted and the
Group's commission volumes in Poland grew by 4.9% compared to Q1.
2022 Q2
• In Italy, the acquired Realizza network generated commissions
of HUF 173 million, up 65.1% on Q1 volumes.
• The number of offices is closing to the level of 300 offices . Italy
added 3 offices during the quarter, Poland 7 and Hungary 1.
294
1
25 Technical note: The Realizza subsidiary in Italy does not operate in a franchise model, however, its revenue model compares to
104 such. Gross profit to commission revenue ratios are similar to our
franchise models in Hungary and Poland. Own offices (currently one office) will not be reported separately until the activity reaches
164 a relevant size.
30.06.2022
