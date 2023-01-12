Duna House : The MNB imposed a supervisory fine of HUF 2,000,000 on Duna House Holding Nyrt.

EXTRAORDINARY NOTICE
DUNA HOUSE HOLDING Public Limited Company ( Issuer ) hereby notifies the capital market participants that the National Bank of Hungary in the exercise of its continuous supervision over DHG made the following Resolution No. H-PJ-III-B-1/2023. on 11 January 2023:
The National Bank of Hungary forbids the Issuer to violate the rules regarding immediate
Due to violation of the rules regarding immediate publication of insider information as defined
the National Bank of Hungary obliges the Issuer to
pay a supervisory fine of HUF 2,000,000, ie two million Hungarian forints
Budapest, 12 January 2023
Duna House Holding Plc.
Disclaimer
Duna House Holding plc published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 15:49:02 UTC.