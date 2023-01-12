Advanced search
    DUNAHOUSE   HU0000177613

DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.

(DUNAHOUSE)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-10
415.00 HUF   +1.97%
Duna House : The MNB imposed a supervisory fine of HUF 2,000,000 on Duna House Holding Nyrt.
PU
01/03Duna House : Publication of the calendar of corporate actions for the year 2023
PU
2022Duna House : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
Duna House : The MNB imposed a supervisory fine of HUF 2,000,000 on Duna House Holding Nyrt.

01/12/2023 | 10:50am EST
EXTRAORDINARY NOTICE

DUNA HOUSE HOLDING Public Limited Company ( Issuer ) hereby notifies the capital market participants that the National Bank of Hungary in the exercise of its continuous supervision over DHG made the following Resolution No. H-PJ-III-B-1/2023. on 11 January 2023:

  1. The National Bank of Hungary forbids the Issuer to violate the rules regarding immediate
  1. Due to violation of the rules regarding immediate publication of insider information as defined
    • the National Bank of Hungary obliges the Issuer to

pay a supervisory fine of HUF 2,000,000, ie two million Hungarian forints

Budapest, 12 January 2023

Duna House Holding Plc.

1

Disclaimer

Duna House Holding plc published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 15:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 39 894 M 108 M 108 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 9 043 M 24,4 M 24,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 7,64%
Capitalization 13 995 M 37,8 M 37,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 141
Free-Float 12,9%
Chart DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.
Duna House Holding Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 415,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Gay Dymschiz Director & Managing Director
Dániel Schilling Chief Financial Officer
Károly Redling Chairman-Supervisory Board
György Martin-Hajdu Member-Supervisory Board
Kálmán Nagy Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.0.73%38
CBRE GROUP, INC.7.50%26 221
KE HOLDINGS INC.30.16%22 716
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED0.54%14 288
CHINA RESOURCES MIXC LIFESTYLE SERVICES LIMITED9.33%12 666
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.31.59%9 985