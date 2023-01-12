Duna House : The MNB imposed a supervisory fine of HUF 2,000,000 on Duna House Holding Nyrt.

EXTRAORDINARY NOTICE

DUNA HOUSE HOLDING Public Limited Company ( Issuer ) hereby notifies the capital market participants that the National Bank of Hungary in the exercise of its continuous supervision over DHG made the following Resolution No. H-PJ-III-B-1/2023. on 11 January 2023:

The National Bank of Hungary forbids the Issuer to violate the rules regarding immediate

Due to violation of the rules regarding immediate publication of insider information as defined the National Bank of Hungary obliges the Issuer to

pay a supervisory fine of HUF 2,000,000, ie two million Hungarian forints

Budapest, 12 January 2023

Duna House Holding Plc.

