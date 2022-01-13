Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. Duna House Holding Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DUNAHOUSE   HU0000177613

DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.

(DUNAHOUSE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Duna House : The acquisition of the Italian Hgroup Spa. closed successfully

01/13/2022 | 04:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EXTRAORDINARY NOTICE

DUNA HOUSE HOLDING Public Limited Company (seat: 1016 Budapest, Gellérthegy str. 17, Hungary;

company registration number: Cg. 01-10-Company DHG ), with reference to the detailed provisions on public notice obligation of Decree No. 24/2008. (VIII.15.) PM of the Minister of Finance publishes the following information within the form of extraordinary notice:

The Company informed the Honored Investors on 10 December 2021, that it has signed a binding Investment Agreement for the acquisition of 70% of HGroup S.p.A ( HGroup ) with future put/call options that can increase its ownership to 100%.

The transaction has successfully closed on 13 January 2022. financials will be consolidated by DHG from 1st of January 2022. The last 12-month September 2021 proforma revenues of the combined entities of DHG and HGroup exceeded EUR 80 million, their EBITDA EUR 10 million.

Duna House Group has issued 10-year Scheme with a face value of HUF 6.0 billion at fixed 4.5% interest following the successful bond auction on 10 January 2022, with the aim to finance the transaction and its future m&a activity.

Budapest, 13 January 2022

Duna House Holding Plc.

1

Disclaimer

Duna House Holding plc published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 21:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.
01/10DUNA HOUSE : Information on the result of the bond auction of Duna House Holding Plc. on 1..
PU
01/07DUNA HOUSE : estimation of the monthly residential property transaction and mortgage loan ..
PU
01/07DUNA HOUSE : Quarterly measures of Duna House Group for Q4 2021
PU
01/01DUNA HOUSE : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
2021DUNA HOUSE : Publication of the calendar of corporate actions for the year 2022
PU
2021DUNA HOUSE : Notice on the rating of Duna House bonds
PU
2021DUNA HOUSE : Notification on the merger of Medasev Holding Kft, Severican Holdings Ltd., M..
PU
2021DUNA HOUSE : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
2021DUNA HOUSE : Acquisition in Italy
PU
2021DUNA HOUSE : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12 850 M 41,5 M 41,5 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 3,62%
Capitalization 17 771 M 57,5 M 57,4 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,38x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float -
Chart DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.
Duration : Period :
Duna House Holding Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 525,00 HUF
Average target price 560,00 HUF
Spread / Average Target 6,67%
Managers and Directors
Gay Dymschiz Director & Managing Director
Dániel Schilling Chief Financial Officer
Balázs Sándorfi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Károly Redling Member-Supervisory Board
György Martin-Hajdu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.7.14%55
CBRE GROUP, INC.-1.87%34 924
KE HOLDINGS INC.13.22%27 129
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-2.78%19 606
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-9.21%14 502
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-2.56%13 245