Duna House : The acquisition of the Italian Hgroup Spa. closed successfully

EXTRAORDINARY NOTICE

DUNA HOUSE HOLDING Public Limited Company (seat: 1016 Budapest, Gellérthegy str. 17, Hungary;

company registration number: Cg. 01-10-Company DHG ), with reference to the detailed provisions on public notice obligation of Decree No. 24/2008. (VIII.15.) PM of the Minister of Finance publishes the following information within the form of extraordinary notice:

The Company informed the Honored Investors on 10 December 2021, that it has signed a binding Investment Agreement for the acquisition of 70% of HGroup S.p.A ( HGroup ) with future put/call options that can increase its ownership to 100%.

The transaction has successfully closed on 13 January 2022. financials will be consolidated by DHG from 1st of January 2022. The last 12-month September 2021 proforma revenues of the combined entities of DHG and HGroup exceeded EUR 80 million, their EBITDA EUR 10 million.

Duna House Group has issued 10-year Scheme with a face value of HUF 6.0 billion at fixed 4.5% interest following the successful bond auction on 10 January 2022, with the aim to finance the transaction and its future m&a activity.

Budapest, 13 January 2022

Duna House Holding Plc.

