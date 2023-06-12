Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hungary
  Budapest Stock Exchange
  Duna House Holding Nyrt.
  News
  Summary
    DUNAHOUSE   HU0000177613

DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.

(DUNAHOUSE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-08
644.00 HUF   -14.13%
11:19aDuna House : Transaction of persons with managerial responsibilities
PU
05/31Duna House Holding Nyrt. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/23Duna House : Publication of the Duna House Barometer
PU
Duna House : Transaction of persons with managerial responsibilities

06/12/2023 | 11:19am EDT
EXTRAORDINARY NOTICE

In relation to transactions by persons discharging

managerial responsibilities

DUNA HOUSE HOLDING Public Limited Company (seat: 1016 Budapest,

Gellérthegy str. 17, Hungary; company registration number: Cg. 01-10-04838; Company

public notice obligation of Decree No. 24/2008. (VIII.15.) PM of the Minister of Finance publishes the following information within the form of extraordinary notice:

The Issuer has published the notifications received by it as annex to this information, informing capital market participants of the transactions of the persons performing managerial functions.

Budapest, 12 June 2023

Duna House Holding Plc.

Disclaimer

Duna House Holding plc published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 15:18:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 34 310 M 100 M 100 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 26,7%
Capitalization 21 666 M 63,3 M 63,3 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,63x
EV / Sales 2024 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 217
Free-Float 12,9%
Chart DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.
Duration : Period :
Duna House Holding Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 644,00 HUF
Average target price 800,00 HUF
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
Managers and Directors
Gay Dymschiz Director & Managing Director
Dániel Schilling Chief Financial Officer
Károly Redling Chairman-Supervisory Board
György Martin-Hajdu Member-Supervisory Board
Kálmán Nagy Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.56.31%63
CBRE GROUP, INC.2.57%23 952
KE HOLDINGS INC.19.63%20 799
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED-10.00%12 697
CHINA RESOURCES MIXC LIFESTYLE SERVICES LIMITED-3.53%11 138
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.41.43%10 447
