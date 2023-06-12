Duna House : Transaction of persons with managerial responsibilities

EXTRAORDINARY NOTICE
In relation to transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities
DUNA HOUSE HOLDING Public Limited Company (seat: 1016 Budapest,
Gellérthegy str. 17, Hungary; company registration number: Cg. 01-10-04838; Company
public notice obligation of Decree No. 24/2008. (VIII.15.) PM of the Minister of Finance publishes the following information within the form of extraordinary notice:
The Issuer has published the notifications received by it as annex to this information, informing capital market participants of the transactions of the persons performing managerial functions.
Budapest, 12 June 2023
Duna House Holding Plc.
