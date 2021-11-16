Log in
    DUNAHOUSE   HU0000177613

DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.

(DUNAHOUSE)
  Report
Duna House : Transactions with Treasury Shares

11/16/2021 | 02:06am EST
EXTRAORDINARY NOTICE

DUNA HOUSE HOLDING Public Limited Company (seat: 1016 Budapest,

Gellérthegy str. 17, Hungary; company registration number: Cg. 01-10-04838;

Companythe detailed provisions on public notice obligation of Decree No. 24/2008. (VIII.15.) PM of the Minister of Finance publishes the following information within the form of extraordinary notice:

The Company purchased 3,000 pieces of own shares on the stock market on 9 November 2021, 3,000 pieces on 10 November 2021 and 3,000 pieces on 11 November 2021 with the assistance of Raiffeisen Bank Zrt as investment service provider for the purpose of the employee stock ownership plan authorized by the general meeting of the Company on 20 April 2021.

On 11 November 2021, the Company held 568,951 pieces of own shares following the transaction.

Budapest, 16 November 2021

Duna House Holding Plc.

Disclaimer

Duna House Holding plc published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 07:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 12 850 M 40,0 M 40,0 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 4,15%
Capitalization 15 503 M 48,4 M 48,3 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,21x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 14,4%
Chart DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.
Duration : Period :
Duna House Holding Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 458,00 HUF
Average target price 540,00 HUF
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Managers and Directors
Gay Dymschiz Director & Managing Director
Dániel Schilling Chief Financial Officer
Balázs Sándorfi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Károly Redling Member-Supervisory Board
György Martin-Hajdu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.26.52%48
CBRE GROUP, INC.66.76%34 533
KE HOLDINGS INC.-63.26%26 926
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED12.49%25 854
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-52.96%16 294
OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-0.75%14 176