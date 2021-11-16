Duna House : Transactions with Treasury Shares

EXTRAORDINARY NOTICE

DUNA HOUSE HOLDING Public Limited Company (seat: 1016 Budapest,

Gellérthegy str. 17, Hungary; company registration number: Cg. 01-10-04838;

Companythe detailed provisions on public notice obligation of Decree No. 24/2008. (VIII.15.) PM of the Minister of Finance publishes the following information within the form of extraordinary notice:

The Company purchased 3,000 pieces of own shares on the stock market on 9 November 2021, 3,000 pieces on 10 November 2021 and 3,000 pieces on 11 November 2021 with the assistance of Raiffeisen Bank Zrt as investment service provider for the purpose of the employee stock ownership plan authorized by the general meeting of the Company on 20 April 2021.

On 11 November 2021, the Company held 568,951 pieces of own shares following the transaction.

Budapest, 16 November 2021

Duna House Holding Plc.