Duna House : Transactions with Treasury Shares

EXTRAORDINARY NOTICE

DUNA HOUSE HOLDING Public Limited Company (seat: 1016 Budapest,

Gellérthegy str. 17, Hungary; company registration number: Cg. 01-10-04838;

Companythe detailed provisions on public notice obligation of Decree No. 24/2008. (VIII.15.) PM of the Minister of Finance publishes the following information within the form of extraordinary notice:

The Company purchased 720 pieces of own shares on the stock market on 29 December 2021 with the assistance of Raiffeisen Bank Zrt as investment service provider for the purpose of the employee stock ownership plan authorized by the general meeting of the Company on 20 April 2021.

On 29 December 2021, the Company held 614,671 pieces of own shares following the transaction.

Budapest, 1 January 2022

Duna House Holding Plc.