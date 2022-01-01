Log in
    DUNAHOUSE   HU0000177613

DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.

(DUNAHOUSE)
Duna House : Transactions with Treasury Shares

01/01/2022 | 03:57pm EST
EXTRAORDINARY NOTICE

DUNA HOUSE HOLDING Public Limited Company (seat: 1016 Budapest,

Gellérthegy str. 17, Hungary; company registration number: Cg. 01-10-04838;

Companythe detailed provisions on public notice obligation of Decree No. 24/2008. (VIII.15.) PM of the Minister of Finance publishes the following information within the form of extraordinary notice:

The Company purchased 720 pieces of own shares on the stock market on 29 December 2021 with the assistance of Raiffeisen Bank Zrt as investment service provider for the purpose of the employee stock ownership plan authorized by the general meeting of the Company on 20 April 2021.

On 29 December 2021, the Company held 614,671 pieces of own shares following the transaction.

Budapest, 1 January 2022

Duna House Holding Plc.

Disclaimer

Duna House Holding plc published this content on 01 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2022 20:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
