Duna House : Transactions with Treasury Shares

EXTRAORDINARY NOTICE

DUNA HOUSE HOLDING Public Limited Company (seat: 1016 Budapest,

Gellérthegy str. 17, Hungary; company registration number: Cg. 01-10-04838;

Companythe detailed provisions on public notice obligation of Decree No. 24/2008. (VIII.15.) PM of the Minister of Finance publishes the following information within the form of extraordinary notice:

The Company purchased 6,000 pieces of own shares on the stock market on 21 January 2022, 6,000 pieces on 24 January, 6,000 pieces on 25 January with the assistance of Raiffeisen Bank Zrt as investment service provider for the purpose of the employee stock ownership plan authorized by the general meeting of the Company on 20 April 2021.

On 25 January 2022, the Company held 655,102 pieces of own shares following the transaction.

Budapest, 30 January 2022

Duna House Holding Plc.