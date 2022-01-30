Log in
    DUNAHOUSE   HU0000177613

DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.

(DUNAHOUSE)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange - 01/28
500 HUF   +1.63%
10:41aDUNA HOUSE : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
01/22DUNA HOUSE : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
01/13DUNA HOUSE : The acquisition of the Italian Hgroup Spa. closed successfully
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Duna House : Transactions with Treasury Shares

01/30/2022 | 10:41am EST
EXTRAORDINARY NOTICE

DUNA HOUSE HOLDING Public Limited Company (seat: 1016 Budapest,

Gellérthegy str. 17, Hungary; company registration number: Cg. 01-10-04838;

Companythe detailed provisions on public notice obligation of Decree No. 24/2008. (VIII.15.) PM of the Minister of Finance publishes the following information within the form of extraordinary notice:

The Company purchased 6,000 pieces of own shares on the stock market on 21 January 2022, 6,000 pieces on 24 January, 6,000 pieces on 25 January with the assistance of Raiffeisen Bank Zrt as investment service provider for the purpose of the employee stock ownership plan authorized by the general meeting of the Company on 20 April 2021.

On 25 January 2022, the Company held 655,102 pieces of own shares following the transaction.

Budapest, 30 January 2022

Duna House Holding Plc.

Disclaimer

Duna House Holding plc published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 15:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
