Duna House : Transactions with Treasury Shares

DUNA HOUSE HOLDING Public Limited Company (seat: 1016 Budapest, Gellérthegy

str. 17, Hungary; company registration number: Cg. 01-10-04838; hereinafter referred

Companythe detailed provisions on public notice obligation of Decree No. 24/2008. (VIII.15.) PM of the Minister of Finance publishes the following information within the form of extraordinary notice:

The Company purchased 1,568 pieces of own shares on the stock market on 20 July 2022 and 500 pieces on 21 July 2022 with the assistance of Raiffeisen Bank Zrt as investment service provider for the purpose of the employee stock ownership plan authorized by the general meeting of the Company on 27 April 2022.

On 21 July 2022, the Company held 613,084 pieces of own shares following the transaction.

Budapest, 22 July 2022

Duna House Holding Plc.