    DUNAHOUSE   HU0000177613

DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.

(DUNAHOUSE)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-20
516.00 HUF   +3.20%
Duna House : Transactions with Treasury Shares

07/22/2022 | 10:04am EDT
EXTRAORDINARY NOTICE

DUNA HOUSE HOLDING Public Limited Company (seat: 1016 Budapest, Gellérthegy

str. 17, Hungary; company registration number: Cg. 01-10-04838; hereinafter referred

Companythe detailed provisions on public notice obligation of Decree No. 24/2008. (VIII.15.) PM of the Minister of Finance publishes the following information within the form of extraordinary notice:

The Company purchased 1,568 pieces of own shares on the stock market on 20 July 2022 and 500 pieces on 21 July 2022 with the assistance of Raiffeisen Bank Zrt as investment service provider for the purpose of the employee stock ownership plan authorized by the general meeting of the Company on 27 April 2022.

On 21 July 2022, the Company held 613,084 pieces of own shares following the transaction.

Budapest, 22 July 2022

Duna House Holding Plc.

Disclaimer

Duna House Holding plc published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 14:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 34 756 M 89,1 M 89,1 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 8 757 M 22,5 M 22,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 6,66%
Capitalization 17 427 M 44,7 M 44,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 141
Free-Float 12,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 516,00 HUF
Average target price 800,00 HUF
Spread / Average Target 55,0%
Managers and Directors
Gay Dymschiz Director & Managing Director
Dániel Schilling Chief Financial Officer
Balázs Sándorfi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Károly Redling Member-Supervisory Board
György Martin-Hajdu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.8.40%45
CBRE GROUP, INC.-25.11%26 004
KE HOLDINGS INC.-28.43%18 207
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED12.90%14 046
CHINA RESOURCES MIXC LIFESTYLE SERVICES LIMITED-3.71%10 178
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-39.46%9 214