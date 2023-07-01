DUNA HOUSE HOLDING Public Limited Company (seat: 1016 Budapest, Gellérthegy

str. 17, Hungary; company registration number: Cg. 01-10-04838; hereinafter referred

Companythe detailed provisions on public notice obligation of Decree No. 24/2008. (VIII.15.) PM of the Minister of Finance publishes the following information within the form of extraordinary notice:

The Company purchased 341 pieces of own shares on 29 June 2023 and 7,578 pieces on 30 June 2023 with the assistance of Raiffeisen Bank Zrt as investment service provider for the purpose of the employee stock ownership plan authorized by the general meeting of the Company on 27 April 2023.

The Company held 300,759 pieces of own shares following the transaction.

Budapest, 1 July 2023

Duna House Holding Plc.