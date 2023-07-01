EXTRAORDINARY NOTICE
DUNA HOUSE HOLDING Public Limited Company (seat: 1016 Budapest, Gellérthegy
str. 17, Hungary; company registration number: Cg. 01-10-04838; hereinafter referred
Companythe detailed provisions on public notice obligation of Decree No. 24/2008. (VIII.15.) PM of the Minister of Finance publishes the following information within the form of extraordinary notice:
The Company purchased 341 pieces of own shares on 29 June 2023 and 7,578 pieces on 30 June 2023 with the assistance of Raiffeisen Bank Zrt as investment service provider for the purpose of the employee stock ownership plan authorized by the general meeting of the Company on 27 April 2023.
The Company held 300,759 pieces of own shares following the transaction.
Budapest, 1 July 2023
Duna House Holding Plc.
