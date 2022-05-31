Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hungary
  Budapest Stock Exchange
  Duna House Holding Nyrt.
  News
  Summary
    DUNAHOUSE   HU0000177613

DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.

(DUNAHOUSE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  05-29
538.00 HUF   +5.49%
DUNA HOUSE : Transactions with Treasury Shares - ESOP options called
PU
DUNA HOUSE : IFRS consolidated and standalone annual report 2021
PU
DUNA HOUSE : Corporate governance declaration 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Duna House : Transactions with Treasury Shares - ESOP options called

05/31/2022 | 12:41pm EDT
EXTRAORDINARY NOTICE

DUNA HOUSE HOLDING Public Limited Company (seat: 1016 Budapest,

Gellérthegy str. 17, Hungary; company registration number: Cg. 01-10-04838;

Companythe detailed provisions on public notice obligation of Decree No. 24/2008. (VIII.15.) PM of the Minister of Finance publishes the following information within the form of extraordinary notice:

By 31 May 2022, the participants of the Employee Share Program 2021 have called their option to 29,198 pieces of Duna House common shares. The Company has mandated Raiffeisen Bank Zrt. to transfer the shares to the participants. The participants can call their options latest by 6 June 2022.

The Company holds 617,747 pieces of own shares following the transfers.

Budapest, 31 May 2022

Duna House Holding Plc.

Disclaimer

Duna House Holding plc published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 16:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 30 854 M 84,4 M 84,4 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 6,88%
Capitalization 18 170 M 49,7 M 49,7 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,59x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 141
Free-Float 13,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 538,00 HUF
Average target price 800,00 HUF
Spread / Average Target 48,7%
Managers and Directors
Gay Dymschiz Director & Managing Director
Dániel Schilling Chief Financial Officer
Balázs Sándorfi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Károly Redling Member-Supervisory Board
György Martin-Hajdu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.13.03%50
CBRE GROUP, INC.-22.54%26 897
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED15.84%14 714
KE HOLDINGS INC.-42.89%14 528
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-38.33%12 364
CHINA RESOURCES MIXC LIFESTYLE SERVICES LIMITED5.78%11 183