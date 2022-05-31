Duna House : Transactions with Treasury Shares - ESOP options called

EXTRAORDINARY NOTICE

DUNA HOUSE HOLDING Public Limited Company (seat: 1016 Budapest,

Gellérthegy str. 17, Hungary; company registration number: Cg. 01-10-04838;

Companythe detailed provisions on public notice obligation of Decree No. 24/2008. (VIII.15.) PM of the Minister of Finance publishes the following information within the form of extraordinary notice:

By 31 May 2022, the participants of the Employee Share Program 2021 have called their option to 29,198 pieces of Duna House common shares. The Company has mandated Raiffeisen Bank Zrt. to transfer the shares to the participants. The participants can call their options latest by 6 June 2022.

The Company holds 617,747 pieces of own shares following the transfers.

Budapest, 31 May 2022

Duna House Holding Plc.