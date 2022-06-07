Duna House : Transactions with Treasury Shares - ESOP options called
EXTRAORDINARY NOTICE
DUNA HOUSE HOLDING Public Limited Company (seat: 1016 Budapest,
Gellérthegy str. 17, Hungary; company registration number: Cg. 01-10-04838; Company
public notice obligation of Decree No. 24/2008. (VIII.15.) PM of the Minister of Finance publishes the following information within the form of extraordinary notice:
By the deadline, 6 June 2022, the participants of the Employee Share Program 2021 have called their option to 37,916 pieces of Duna House common shares (out of this 8,718 in June 2022).
Furthermore, the participants of the Employee Share Program 2019/2021 have called their stock options re. 276,660 pieces of Duna House common shares on 3 June 2022 as detailed in the attachment.
The ESOP organization has exercised its call option regarding the above shares, and the Company mandates Raiffeisen Bank Zrt. to initiate the transfers.
On 7 June 2022, the Company holds 332,369 pieces of own shares following the transactions.
Budapest, 7 June 2022
Duna House Holding Plc.
Attachment: Details of the called options
Name
Number of
Number of
MRP
Call price,
Min sale
Start of
End of
entitled
called shares,
program
HUF
price, HUF
exercise
exercise
shares, pcs
pcs
period
period
Máté Ferenc
100,000
100,000
2019/2021
391
396
20-Apr-2021
20-Apr-2023
Marta Zolkowska
53,000
53,000
2019/2021
391
396
20-Apr-2021
20-Apr-2023
Fülöp Krisztián
53,000
53,000
2019/2021
391
396
20-Apr-2021
20-Apr-2023
Tomasz Przyrowski
35,330
35,330
2019/2021
391
396
20-Apr-2021
20-Apr-2023
Schilling Dániel
35,330
35,330
2019/2021
391
396
20-Apr-2021
20-Apr-2023
Disclaimer
Duna House Holding plc published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 21:21:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
