  Homepage
  Equities
  Hungary
  Budapest Stock Exchange
  Duna House Holding Nyrt.
  News
  Summary
    DUNAHOUSE   HU0000177613

DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.

(DUNAHOUSE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  06-02
578.00 HUF   -3.02%
05:22pDUNA HOUSE : Transactions with Treasury Shares - ESOP options called
PU
05/31DUNA HOUSE : Transactions with Treasury Shares - ESOP options called
PU
05/02DUNA HOUSE : IFRS consolidated and standalone annual report 2021
PU
Duna House : Transactions with Treasury Shares - ESOP options called

06/07/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
EXTRAORDINARY NOTICE

DUNA HOUSE HOLDING Public Limited Company (seat: 1016 Budapest,

Gellérthegy str. 17, Hungary; company registration number: Cg. 01-10-04838; Company

public notice obligation of Decree No. 24/2008. (VIII.15.) PM of the Minister of Finance publishes the following information within the form of extraordinary notice:

By the deadline, 6 June 2022, the participants of the Employee Share Program 2021 have called their option to 37,916 pieces of Duna House common shares (out of this 8,718 in June 2022).

Furthermore, the participants of the Employee Share Program 2019/2021 have called their stock options re. 276,660 pieces of Duna House common shares on 3 June 2022 as detailed in the attachment.

The ESOP organization has exercised its call option regarding the above shares, and the Company mandates Raiffeisen Bank Zrt. to initiate the transfers.

On 7 June 2022, the Company holds 332,369 pieces of own shares following the transactions.

Budapest, 7 June 2022

Duna House Holding Plc.

Attachment: Details of the called options

Name

Number of

Number of

MRP

Call price,

Min sale

Start of

End of

entitled

called shares,

program

HUF

price, HUF

exercise

exercise

shares, pcs

pcs

period

period

Máté Ferenc

100,000

100,000

2019/2021

391

396

20-Apr-2021

20-Apr-2023

Marta Zolkowska

53,000

53,000

2019/2021

391

396

20-Apr-2021

20-Apr-2023

Fülöp Krisztián

53,000

53,000

2019/2021

391

396

20-Apr-2021

20-Apr-2023

Tomasz Przyrowski

35,330

35,330

2019/2021

391

396

20-Apr-2021

20-Apr-2023

Schilling Dániel

35,330

35,330

2019/2021

391

396

20-Apr-2021

20-Apr-2023

Disclaimer

Duna House Holding plc published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 21:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 34 756 M 95,7 M 95,7 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 8 757 M 24,1 M 24,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 5,80%
Capitalization 19 994 M 55,1 M 55,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 141
Free-Float 13,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 592,00 HUF
Average target price 800,00 HUF
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
Managers and Directors
Gay Dymschiz Director & Managing Director
Dániel Schilling Chief Financial Officer
Balázs Sándorfi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Károly Redling Member-Supervisory Board
György Martin-Hajdu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.21.43%54
CBRE GROUP, INC.-25.60%25 835
KE HOLDINGS INC.-27.39%18 473
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED13.78%14 493
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-35.33%12 969
CHINA RESOURCES MIXC LIFESTYLE SERVICES LIMITED5.50%11 317