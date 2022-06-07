Duna House : Transactions with Treasury Shares - ESOP options called

EXTRAORDINARY NOTICE

DUNA HOUSE HOLDING Public Limited Company (seat: 1016 Budapest,

Gellérthegy str. 17, Hungary; company registration number: Cg. 01-10-04838; Company

public notice obligation of Decree No. 24/2008. (VIII.15.) PM of the Minister of Finance publishes the following information within the form of extraordinary notice:

By the deadline, 6 June 2022, the participants of the Employee Share Program 2021 have called their option to 37,916 pieces of Duna House common shares (out of this 8,718 in June 2022).

Furthermore, the participants of the Employee Share Program 2019/2021 have called their stock options re. 276,660 pieces of Duna House common shares on 3 June 2022 as detailed in the attachment.

The ESOP organization has exercised its call option regarding the above shares, and the Company mandates Raiffeisen Bank Zrt. to initiate the transfers.

On 7 June 2022, the Company holds 332,369 pieces of own shares following the transactions.

Budapest, 7 June 2022

Duna House Holding Plc.