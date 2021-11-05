Duna House estimation of the monthly residential property transaction and mortgage loan volumes 2021.11.05.

Residential property transaction volume estimate and mortgage forecast for

October 2021

Duna House presents its monthly Transaction Number Estimate (DH-TE) and Mortgage Forecast below, showing that in October 2021 11,526 property transactions were concluded and residential mortgage contracts worth HUF 107 billion were signed in the whole of Hungary.

The early-autumn upswing was followed by some marginal decline on the property market in October. According to Duna House estimates 11,526 transactions were concluded in October 2021 which may fall behind the same periods of previous years but still speaks of a 3% increase compared to the summer months of this year. On a year-to-date basis the increase was 17% compared to 2020 and about the same as in 2019, the last year before the Covid19 pandemic. Assuming that market activity will continue at the same levels Duna House expects a total annual transaction volume in excess of 150,000 for 2021.

That said, the volume of residential mortgages fell back to levels last seen in May this year. According to the estimates published by Duna House Finances there were mortgage contracts worth HUF 107 billion signed in October. Although this is slightly lower than the record figures of the past few months, it still forecasts a total volume that is 31% higher than in the same period last year. This also means that the market continued to exceed the HUF 100 billion limit in each month since March and by the end of 2021 it may break new records, supported by the backwind of the market opportunities offered by the new green loans.

Budapest, 2 November 2021