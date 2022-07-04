Duna House : estimation of the monthly residential property transaction and mortgage loan volumes

Residential property transaction volume estimate and mortgage forecast for

June 2022

Duna House presents its monthly Transaction Number Estimate (DH-TE) and Mortgage Forecast below, showing that in June 2022 10,859 property transactions were concluded and residential mortgage contracts worth HUF 120 billion were signed in the whole of Hungary.

Summer has kicked off in the real estate market. In June 2022, the 10,859 sales transactions appearing in the estimate of Duna House show a weaker turnover compared to both the previous month and the same period last year. This represents a drop of 13% and 20% compared to May and June 2021, respectively. This means that according to Duna House the first half of the year saw nearly 75,000 transactions, 10% less than in 2021 and 25% more than in the epidemic-ridden year of 2020. Experts forecast a more subdued real estate market in the second half of the year due to the rising interest rate environment, so both sellers and buyers may need more help.

The mortgage market, too, saw a downward trend in June, due in part to the volume of phased out Green Home Loans. Duna House estimates that housing loans worth HUF 120 billion were disbursed in the first month of the summer. This represents a decrease of 13-15% compared to June last year and May this year. On a half-yearly basis, based on the factual figures of MNB, the National Bank of Hungary and on the May and June estimates of Duna House, a total of HUF 753 billion of residential loans were contracted for, which represents an increase of 26% compared to the first half of 2021.

Budapest, 4 July 2022

Background info

The table below shows monthly transaction volume estimates of Duna House.