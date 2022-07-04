Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. Duna House Holding Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DUNAHOUSE   HU0000177613

DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.

(DUNAHOUSE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-03
516.00 HUF   -0.39%
05:03pDUNA HOUSE : estimation of the monthly residential property transaction and mortgage loan volumes
PU
06/14DUNA HOUSE : Final dividend per share
PU
06/07DUNA HOUSE : Transactions with Treasury Shares - ESOP options called
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Duna House : estimation of the monthly residential property transaction and mortgage loan volumes

07/04/2022 | 05:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Residential property transaction volume estimate and mortgage forecast for

June 2022

Duna House presents its monthly Transaction Number Estimate (DH-TE) and Mortgage Forecast below, showing that in June 2022 10,859 property transactions were concluded and residential mortgage contracts worth HUF 120 billion were signed in the whole of Hungary.

Summer has kicked off in the real estate market. In June 2022, the 10,859 sales transactions appearing in the estimate of Duna House show a weaker turnover compared to both the previous month and the same period last year. This represents a drop of 13% and 20% compared to May and June 2021, respectively. This means that according to Duna House the first half of the year saw nearly 75,000 transactions, 10% less than in 2021 and 25% more than in the epidemic-ridden year of 2020. Experts forecast a more subdued real estate market in the second half of the year due to the rising interest rate environment, so both sellers and buyers may need more help.

The mortgage market, too, saw a downward trend in June, due in part to the volume of phased out Green Home Loans. Duna House estimates that housing loans worth HUF 120 billion were disbursed in the first month of the summer. This represents a decrease of 13-15% compared to June last year and May this year. On a half-yearly basis, based on the factual figures of MNB, the National Bank of Hungary and on the May and June estimates of Duna House, a total of HUF 753 billion of residential loans were contracted for, which represents an increase of 26% compared to the first half of 2021.

Budapest, 4 July 2022

Background info

The table below shows monthly transaction volume estimates of Duna House.

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

2020

9917

13,117

11,100

5971

8400

11,186

13,125

11,923

12,708

12,200

11,369

10,354

2021

11,185

14,569

15,630

13,511

14,198

13,615

11,185

11,304

11,807

11,526

11,022

11,422

2022

10,815

13,793

14,548

11,911

12,519

10,859

Methodology behind DH-TE: Regardless of the time of year, the most important indicator of the real estate market is the annual number of sale transactions. The DH-TE figure is an estimate published by Duna House and it reflects interim approximate data. The estimate is based on the number of monthly property transactions brokered by Duna House and the estimated market share of Duna House. The estimate of the current monthly market share of Duna House is based on the following indicators: 1. Data published by the Hungarian Central Statistical Office on transactions among private individuals. Since the Statistical Office publishes data with several months' delay, market share can be adjusted retroactively which also results in a more accurate estimate as well. Please note: After 2016 and as a consequence of the boom in newly-built apartments, pre-contracted purchase transactions appear in the statistics of the Statistical Office with a delay of several months or even one or two years, after the capital transfer tax has been levied, which results in anomalies in the statistics. 2. The number of Energy Certificates issued; 3. Subjective assessment based on other management information from Duna House Holding.

Please also note that DH-TE data cannot be used for defining the volume of transactions brokered by Duna House, or for estimating the business profit of Duna House Holding or for the drawing of any related conclusions.

Mortgage forecast: Figures published by Duna House Loan Center can primarily be used for quick trend forecasts; the National Bank of Hungary publishes the actual figures for the second last month at the beginning of each month.

Disclaimer

Duna House Holding plc published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 21:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.
05:03pDUNA HOUSE : estimation of the monthly residential property transaction and mortgage loan ..
PU
06/14DUNA HOUSE : Final dividend per share
PU
06/07DUNA HOUSE : Transactions with Treasury Shares - ESOP options called
PU
05/31DUNA HOUSE : Transactions with Treasury Shares - ESOP options called
PU
05/31Duna House Holding Nyrt. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
05/31DUNA HOUSE : Articles of Associations of Duna House Holding Nyrt., from 27 April 2022 2022..
PU
05/02DUNA HOUSE : IFRS consolidated and standalone annual report 2021
PU
04/28DUNA HOUSE : Corporate governance declaration 2021
PU
04/27DUNA HOUSE : GM-Resolutions - 27 April 2022
PU
04/21DUNA HOUSE : Publication of Duna House Barometer
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 34 756 M 90,2 M 90,2 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 8 757 M 22,7 M 22,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 6,66%
Capitalization 17 427 M 45,2 M 45,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 141
Free-Float 13,0%
Chart DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.
Duration : Period :
Duna House Holding Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 516,00 HUF
Average target price 800,00 HUF
Spread / Average Target 55,0%
Managers and Directors
Gay Dymschiz Director & Managing Director
Dániel Schilling Chief Financial Officer
Balázs Sándorfi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Károly Redling Member-Supervisory Board
György Martin-Hajdu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.8.82%45
CBRE GROUP, INC.-30.25%24 222
KE HOLDINGS INC.-10.79%22 696
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-25.16%15 007
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED11.44%13 883
CHINA RESOURCES MIXC LIFESTYLE SERVICES LIMITED7.02%11 315