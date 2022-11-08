Duna House : estimation of the monthly residential property transaction and mortgage loan volumes
11/08/2022 | 04:44am EST
Residential property transaction volume estimate and mortgage forecast for
October 2022
Duna House presents its monthly Transaction Number Estimate (DH-TE) and Mortgage Forecast below, showing that in October 2022 8326 property transactions were concluded and residential mortgage contracts worth HUF 68 billion were signed in the whole of Hungary.
Based on Duna House's estimates, the real estate market continued to decelerate, making October the weakest month so far this year. The 8326 sales estimated by the real estate network nationwide show a 9% drop compared to the previous month and a 28% drop compared to October last year. In the last 10 years, only 2012 and 2013 saw fewer transactions in October. All existing home purchase subsidies will certainly be available until the end of the year, but even this is unlikely to make up for the slowdown in demand caused by the changing economic situation. With rising lending rates and the uncertainty caused by the energy crisis, Duna House analysts expect a weaker final quarter, which will mean that sellers and buyers will need more expert help than ever before.
According to domestic data from the group's European financial brand Credipass, the mortgage market also continued to decline in October. The estimated HUF 68 billion of residential mortgage loans for the month of October represents a year-on-year decline of 37%, while the monthly figure is 17% weaker than in September this year. The fall in the credit market that was stronger than in the housing market was caused by the change in the interest rate environment, which has made many homebuyers hesitant to seek financial help and has left many with fewer loans to take out. The latter point is confirmed by Credipass' third quarter credit market indicators, which show a decline in the size of loans taken out all over the country.
Budapest, 7 November 2022
Background info
The table below shows monthly transaction volume estimates of Duna House.
January
February
March
April
May
June
July
August
September
October
November
December
2020
9917
13,117
11,100
5971
8400
11,186
13,125
11,923
12,708
12,200
11,369
10,354
2021
11,185
14,569
15,630
13,511
14,198
13,615
11,185
11,304
11,807
11,526
11,022
11,422
2022
10,815
13,793
14,548
11,911
12,519
10,859
8978
9748
9200
8326
Methodology behind DH-TE: Regardless of the time of year, the most important indicator of the real estate market is the annual number of sale transactions. The DH-TE figure is an estimate published by Duna House and it reflects interim approximate data. The estimate is based on the number of monthly property transactions brokered by Duna House and the estimated market share of Duna House. The estimate of the current monthly market share of Duna House is based on the following indicators: 1. Data published by the Hungarian Central Statistical Office on transactions among private individuals. Since the Statistical Office publishes data with several months' delay, market share can be adjusted retroactively which also results in a more accurate estimate as well. Please note: After 2016 and as a consequence of the boom in newly-built apartments, pre-contracted purchase transactions appear in the statistics of the Statistical Office with a delay of several months or even one or two years, after the capital transfer tax has been levied, which results in anomalies in the statistics. 2. The number of Energy Certificates issued; 3. Subjective assessment based on other management information from Duna House Holding.
Please also note that DH-TE data cannot be used for defining the volume of transactions brokered by Duna House, or for estimating the business profit of Duna House Holding or for the drawing of any related conclusions.
Mortgage forecast: Figures published by Duna House Loan Center can primarily be used for quick trend forecasts; the National Bank of Hungary publishes the actual figures for the second last month at the beginning of each month.
