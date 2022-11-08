Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. Duna House Holding Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DUNAHOUSE   HU0000177613

DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.

(DUNAHOUSE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-06
435.00 HUF   +6.36%
04:44aDuna House : estimation of the monthly residential property transaction and mortgage loan volumes
PU
04:44aDuna House : estimation of the monthly residential property transaction and mortgage loan volumes
PU
04:44aDuna House : Publication of the Duna House Barometer
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Duna House : estimation of the monthly residential property transaction and mortgage loan volumes

11/08/2022 | 04:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Residential property transaction volume estimate and mortgage forecast for

October 2022

Duna House presents its monthly Transaction Number Estimate (DH-TE) and Mortgage Forecast below, showing that in October 2022 8326 property transactions were concluded and residential mortgage contracts worth HUF 68 billion were signed in the whole of Hungary.

Based on Duna House's estimates, the real estate market continued to decelerate, making October the weakest month so far this year. The 8326 sales estimated by the real estate network nationwide show a 9% drop compared to the previous month and a 28% drop compared to October last year. In the last 10 years, only 2012 and 2013 saw fewer transactions in October. All existing home purchase subsidies will certainly be available until the end of the year, but even this is unlikely to make up for the slowdown in demand caused by the changing economic situation. With rising lending rates and the uncertainty caused by the energy crisis, Duna House analysts expect a weaker final quarter, which will mean that sellers and buyers will need more expert help than ever before.

According to domestic data from the group's European financial brand Credipass, the mortgage market also continued to decline in October. The estimated HUF 68 billion of residential mortgage loans for the month of October represents a year-on-year decline of 37%, while the monthly figure is 17% weaker than in September this year. The fall in the credit market that was stronger than in the housing market was caused by the change in the interest rate environment, which has made many homebuyers hesitant to seek financial help and has left many with fewer loans to take out. The latter point is confirmed by Credipass' third quarter credit market indicators, which show a decline in the size of loans taken out all over the country.

Budapest, 7 November 2022

Background info

The table below shows monthly transaction volume estimates of Duna House.

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

2020

9917

13,117

11,100

5971

8400

11,186

13,125

11,923

12,708

12,200

11,369

10,354

2021

11,185

14,569

15,630

13,511

14,198

13,615

11,185

11,304

11,807

11,526

11,022

11,422

2022

10,815

13,793

14,548

11,911

12,519

10,859

8978

9748

9200

8326

Methodology behind DH-TE: Regardless of the time of year, the most important indicator of the real estate market is the annual number of sale transactions. The DH-TE figure is an estimate published by Duna House and it reflects interim approximate data. The estimate is based on the number of monthly property transactions brokered by Duna House and the estimated market share of Duna House. The estimate of the current monthly market share of Duna House is based on the following indicators: 1. Data published by the Hungarian Central Statistical Office on transactions among private individuals. Since the Statistical Office publishes data with several months' delay, market share can be adjusted retroactively which also results in a more accurate estimate as well. Please note: After 2016 and as a consequence of the boom in newly-built apartments, pre-contracted purchase transactions appear in the statistics of the Statistical Office with a delay of several months or even one or two years, after the capital transfer tax has been levied, which results in anomalies in the statistics. 2. The number of Energy Certificates issued; 3. Subjective assessment based on other management information from Duna House Holding.

Please also note that DH-TE data cannot be used for defining the volume of transactions brokered by Duna House, or for estimating the business profit of Duna House Holding or for the drawing of any related conclusions.

Mortgage forecast: Figures published by Duna House Loan Center can primarily be used for quick trend forecasts; the National Bank of Hungary publishes the actual figures for the second last month at the beginning of each month.

Disclaimer

Duna House Holding plc published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 09:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.
04:44aDuna House : estimation of the monthly residential property transaction and mortgage loan ..
PU
04:44aDuna House : estimation of the monthly residential property transaction and mortgage loan ..
PU
04:44aDuna House : Publication of the Duna House Barometer
PU
11/04Duna House : Transaction of persons with managerial responsibilities
PU
11/04Duna House : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
10/31Duna House : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
10/21Duna House : Half-yearly Report - H1 2022
PU
10/20Duna House : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
10/12Duna House : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
10/07Duna House : Quarterly measures of Duna House Group for Q3 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 39 167 M 97,7 M 97,7 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 8 878 M 22,2 M 22,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 7,29%
Capitalization 14 698 M 36,7 M 36,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 232
Free-Float 12,5%
Chart DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.
Duration : Period :
Duna House Holding Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 435,00 HUF
Average target price 800,00 HUF
Spread / Average Target 83,9%
Managers and Directors
Gay Dymschiz Director & Managing Director
Dániel Schilling Chief Financial Officer
Károly Redling Chairman-Supervisory Board
György Martin-Hajdu Member-Supervisory Board
Kálmán Nagy Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.-8.61%37
CBRE GROUP, INC.-34.41%21 999
KE HOLDINGS INC.-42.69%14 443
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED-4.99%11 812
CHINA RESOURCES MIXC LIFESTYLE SERVICES LIMITED-21.87%8 258
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-46.26%7 995