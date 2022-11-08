Duna House : estimation of the monthly residential property transaction and mortgage loan volumes

Residential property transaction volume estimate and mortgage forecast for

October 2022

Duna House presents its monthly Transaction Number Estimate (DH-TE) and Mortgage Forecast below, showing that in October 2022 8326 property transactions were concluded and residential mortgage contracts worth HUF 68 billion were signed in the whole of Hungary.

Based on Duna House's estimates, the real estate market continued to decelerate, making October the weakest month so far this year. The 8326 sales estimated by the real estate network nationwide show a 9% drop compared to the previous month and a 28% drop compared to October last year. In the last 10 years, only 2012 and 2013 saw fewer transactions in October. All existing home purchase subsidies will certainly be available until the end of the year, but even this is unlikely to make up for the slowdown in demand caused by the changing economic situation. With rising lending rates and the uncertainty caused by the energy crisis, Duna House analysts expect a weaker final quarter, which will mean that sellers and buyers will need more expert help than ever before.

According to domestic data from the group's European financial brand Credipass, the mortgage market also continued to decline in October. The estimated HUF 68 billion of residential mortgage loans for the month of October represents a year-on-year decline of 37%, while the monthly figure is 17% weaker than in September this year. The fall in the credit market that was stronger than in the housing market was caused by the change in the interest rate environment, which has made many homebuyers hesitant to seek financial help and has left many with fewer loans to take out. The latter point is confirmed by Credipass' third quarter credit market indicators, which show a decline in the size of loans taken out all over the country.

Budapest, 7 November 2022

Background info

The table below shows monthly transaction volume estimates of Duna House.