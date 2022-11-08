Duna House : estimation of the monthly residential property transaction and mortgage loan volumes
Residential property transaction volume estimate and mortgage forecast for
September 2022
Duna House presents its monthly Transaction Number Estimate (DH-TE) and Mortgage Forecast below, showing that in September 2022 9,200 property transactions were concluded and residential mortgage contracts worth HUF 82 billion were signed in the whole of Hungary.
The Hungarian residential property market closed the weakest quarter of the year in September, owing, in part, to the rather subdued first autumn month. According to Duna House estimates there were 9200 residential property transactions concluded in September 2022, 6% less than in August and 22% less than in September 2021. So, based on the forecast published by the property agency there were a mere 28,000 sales transactions in Q3 2022, but even so, this year's figure passed the 100,000 threshold in September. Q3 2022 figures show a significant, 19% summer decline in the Hungarian residential property market compared to the same period of 2021. According to Duna House experts the primary reason of the recession we have been experiencing since the second quarter of the year were the changing economic environment and the resulting increase of credit rates. Our experts say that assuming a similar decline as in the previous quarters the housing market could close the year with 120-130 thousand transactions by the end of the last quarter.
The noticeable slowdown continued in the market of residential mortgages, too. Duna House Finances estimates that in September 2022 mortgage contracts worth HUF 82 billion were signed, closing the third quarter at HUF 264 billion, which, similarly to the housing market, was the weakest quarter so far this year. Compared to the third quarter of 2021, the residential mortgage market saw a 30% decline, which exceeded that of the housing market.
Background info
The table below shows monthly transaction volume estimates of Duna House.
January
February
March
April
May
June
July
August
September
October
November
December
2020
9917
13,117
11,100
5971
8400
11,186
13,125
11,923
12,708
12,200
11,369
10,354
2021
11,185
14,569
15,630
13,511
14,198
13,615
11,185
11,304
11,807
11,526
11,022
11,422
2022
10,815
13,793
14,548
11,911
12,519
10,859
8978
9748
9200
Methodology behind DH-TE: Regardless of the time of year, the most important indicator of the real estate market is the annual number of sale transactions. The DH-TE figure is an estimate published by Duna House and it reflects interim approximate data. The estimate is based on the number of monthly property transactions brokered by Duna House and the estimated market share of Duna House. The estimate of the current monthly market share of Duna House is based on the following indicators: 1. Data published by the Hungarian Central Statistical Office on transactions among private individuals. Since the Statistical Office publishes data with several months' delay, market share can be adjusted retroactively which also results in a more accurate estimate as well. Please note: After 2016 and as a consequence of the boom in newly-built apartments, pre-contracted purchase transactions appear in the statistics of the Statistical Office with a delay of several months or even one or two years, after the capital transfer tax has been levied, which results in anomalies in the statistics. 2. The number of Energy Certificates issued; 3. Subjective assessment based on other management information from Duna House Holding.
Please also note that DH-TE data cannot be used for defining the volume of transactions brokered by Duna House, or for estimating the business profit of Duna House Holding or for the drawing of any related conclusions.
Mortgage forecast: Figures published by Duna House Loan Center can primarily be used for quick trend forecasts; the National Bank of Hungary publishes the actual figures for the second last month at the beginning of each month.
