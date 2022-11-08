Duna House : estimation of the monthly residential property transaction and mortgage loan volumes

Residential property transaction volume estimate and mortgage forecast for

September 2022

Duna House presents its monthly Transaction Number Estimate (DH-TE) and Mortgage Forecast below, showing that in September 2022 9,200 property transactions were concluded and residential mortgage contracts worth HUF 82 billion were signed in the whole of Hungary.

The Hungarian residential property market closed the weakest quarter of the year in September, owing, in part, to the rather subdued first autumn month. According to Duna House estimates there were 9200 residential property transactions concluded in September 2022, 6% less than in August and 22% less than in September 2021. So, based on the forecast published by the property agency there were a mere 28,000 sales transactions in Q3 2022, but even so, this year's figure passed the 100,000 threshold in September. Q3 2022 figures show a significant, 19% summer decline in the Hungarian residential property market compared to the same period of 2021. According to Duna House experts the primary reason of the recession we have been experiencing since the second quarter of the year were the changing economic environment and the resulting increase of credit rates. Our experts say that assuming a similar decline as in the previous quarters the housing market could close the year with 120-130 thousand transactions by the end of the last quarter.

The noticeable slowdown continued in the market of residential mortgages, too. Duna House Finances estimates that in September 2022 mortgage contracts worth HUF 82 billion were signed, closing the third quarter at HUF 264 billion, which, similarly to the housing market, was the weakest quarter so far this year. Compared to the third quarter of 2021, the residential mortgage market saw a 30% decline, which exceeded that of the housing market.

Budapest, 4 October 2022

Background info

The table below shows monthly transaction volume estimates of Duna House.