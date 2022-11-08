Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. Duna House Holding Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DUNAHOUSE   HU0000177613

DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.

(DUNAHOUSE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-06
435.00 HUF   +6.36%
04:44aDuna House : estimation of the monthly residential property transaction and mortgage loan volumes
PU
04:44aDuna House : estimation of the monthly residential property transaction and mortgage loan volumes
PU
04:44aDuna House : Publication of the Duna House Barometer
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Duna House : estimation of the monthly residential property transaction and mortgage loan volumes

11/08/2022 | 04:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Residential property transaction volume estimate and mortgage forecast for

September 2022

Duna House presents its monthly Transaction Number Estimate (DH-TE) and Mortgage Forecast below, showing that in September 2022 9,200 property transactions were concluded and residential mortgage contracts worth HUF 82 billion were signed in the whole of Hungary.

The Hungarian residential property market closed the weakest quarter of the year in September, owing, in part, to the rather subdued first autumn month. According to Duna House estimates there were 9200 residential property transactions concluded in September 2022, 6% less than in August and 22% less than in September 2021. So, based on the forecast published by the property agency there were a mere 28,000 sales transactions in Q3 2022, but even so, this year's figure passed the 100,000 threshold in September. Q3 2022 figures show a significant, 19% summer decline in the Hungarian residential property market compared to the same period of 2021. According to Duna House experts the primary reason of the recession we have been experiencing since the second quarter of the year were the changing economic environment and the resulting increase of credit rates. Our experts say that assuming a similar decline as in the previous quarters the housing market could close the year with 120-130 thousand transactions by the end of the last quarter.

The noticeable slowdown continued in the market of residential mortgages, too. Duna House Finances estimates that in September 2022 mortgage contracts worth HUF 82 billion were signed, closing the third quarter at HUF 264 billion, which, similarly to the housing market, was the weakest quarter so far this year. Compared to the third quarter of 2021, the residential mortgage market saw a 30% decline, which exceeded that of the housing market.

Budapest, 4 October 2022

Background info

The table below shows monthly transaction volume estimates of Duna House.

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

2020

9917

13,117

11,100

5971

8400

11,186

13,125

11,923

12,708

12,200

11,369

10,354

2021

11,185

14,569

15,630

13,511

14,198

13,615

11,185

11,304

11,807

11,526

11,022

11,422

2022

10,815

13,793

14,548

11,911

12,519

10,859

8978

9748

9200

Methodology behind DH-TE: Regardless of the time of year, the most important indicator of the real estate market is the annual number of sale transactions. The DH-TE figure is an estimate published by Duna House and it reflects interim approximate data. The estimate is based on the number of monthly property transactions brokered by Duna House and the estimated market share of Duna House. The estimate of the current monthly market share of Duna House is based on the following indicators: 1. Data published by the Hungarian Central Statistical Office on transactions among private individuals. Since the Statistical Office publishes data with several months' delay, market share can be adjusted retroactively which also results in a more accurate estimate as well. Please note: After 2016 and as a consequence of the boom in newly-built apartments, pre-contracted purchase transactions appear in the statistics of the Statistical Office with a delay of several months or even one or two years, after the capital transfer tax has been levied, which results in anomalies in the statistics. 2. The number of Energy Certificates issued; 3. Subjective assessment based on other management information from Duna House Holding.

Please also note that DH-TE data cannot be used for defining the volume of transactions brokered by Duna House, or for estimating the business profit of Duna House Holding or for the drawing of any related conclusions.

Mortgage forecast: Figures published by Duna House Loan Center can primarily be used for quick trend forecasts; the National Bank of Hungary publishes the actual figures for the second last month at the beginning of each month.

Disclaimer

Duna House Holding plc published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 09:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.
04:44aDuna House : estimation of the monthly residential property transaction and mortgage loan ..
PU
04:44aDuna House : estimation of the monthly residential property transaction and mortgage loan ..
PU
04:44aDuna House : Publication of the Duna House Barometer
PU
11/04Duna House : Transaction of persons with managerial responsibilities
PU
11/04Duna House : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
10/31Duna House : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
10/21Duna House : Half-yearly Report - H1 2022
PU
10/20Duna House : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
10/12Duna House : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
10/07Duna House : Quarterly measures of Duna House Group for Q3 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 39 167 M 97,7 M 97,7 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 8 878 M 22,2 M 22,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 7,29%
Capitalization 14 698 M 36,7 M 36,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 232
Free-Float 12,5%
Chart DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.
Duration : Period :
Duna House Holding Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 435,00 HUF
Average target price 800,00 HUF
Spread / Average Target 83,9%
Managers and Directors
Gay Dymschiz Director & Managing Director
Dániel Schilling Chief Financial Officer
Károly Redling Chairman-Supervisory Board
György Martin-Hajdu Member-Supervisory Board
Kálmán Nagy Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.-8.61%37
CBRE GROUP, INC.-34.41%21 999
KE HOLDINGS INC.-42.69%14 443
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED-4.99%11 812
CHINA RESOURCES MIXC LIFESTYLE SERVICES LIMITED-21.87%8 258
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-46.26%7 995