Duna House : estimation of the monthly residential property transaction and mortgage loan volumes 2021.07.05.

07/05/2021
Residential property transaction volume estimate and mortgage forecast for

June 2021

Duna House presents its monthly Transaction Number Estimate (DH-TE) and Mortgage Forecast below, showing that in June 2021 13,615 property transactions were concluded and residential mortgage contracts worth HUF 115 billion were signed in the whole of Hungary.

Albeit at a minimally lower level, but the summer took a still active start on the Hungarian residential property market. The transaction volume of 13,615 estimated by Duna House still indicates the strongest June market of the past five years, representing an increase of 29% compared to the same period of 2019 and 22% more than the brisk, post-Covid market of 2020. All in all, the market closes the first half of the year with a combined transaction volume of almost 83,000 which is also significantly more than the H1 figures of the past five years.

The domestic mortgage market has been on a rally since March and the trend is still going strong. According to the factual figures published by the National Bank of Hungary the former record was broken in May: citizens of Hungary applied for more than HUF 120 billion residential mortgage in the fifth month of the year. Based on the estimate of Duna House Finances the residential mortgage market closed the month of June with a transaction volume of HUF 115 billion, which is another stellar figure denoting the second strongest month of the year so far, partly as a result of the continued popularity of the state home renewal subsidy. Looking Q2 of 2021 - based on two factual figures and one estimate - residential mortgage contracts worth HUF 342 billion were concluded and the total volume for the first half of the year was almost HUF 576 billion.

Budapest, July 1 2021

Background info

The table below shows monthly transaction volume estimates of Duna House.

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

2018

10,918

12,869

13,426

13,180

13,967

13,098

14,246

13,869

12,787

12,689

12,033

9,721

2019

10,741

13,532

14,373

14,166

13,512

11,069

12,764

11,945

13,364

13,182

10,945

10,127

2020

9917

13,117

11,100

5971

8400

11,186

13,125

11,923

12,708

12,200

11 369

10,354

2021

11,185

14,569

15,630

13,511

14,198

13,615

Methodology behind DH-TE: Regardless of the time of year, the most important indicator of the real estate market is the annual number of sale transactions. The DH-TE figure is an estimate published by Duna House and it reflects interim approximate data. The estimate is based on the number of monthly property transactions brokered by Duna House and the estimated market share of Duna House. The estimate of the current monthly market share of Duna House is based on the following indicators: 1. Data published by the Hungarian Central Statistical Office on transactions among private individuals. Since the Statistical Office publishes data with several months' delay, market share can be adjusted retroactively which also results in a more accurate estimate as well. Please note: After 2016 and as a consequence of the boom in newly-built apartments, pre-contracted purchase transactions appear in the statistics of the Statistical Office with a delay of several months or even one or two years, after the capital transfer tax has been levied, which results in anomalies in the statistics. 2. The number of Energy Certificates issued; 3. Subjective assessment based on other management information from Duna House Holding.

Please also note that DH-TE data cannot be used for defining the volume of transactions brokered by Duna House, or for estimating the business profit of Duna House Holding or for the drawing of any related conclusions.

Mortgage forecast: Figures published by Duna House Loan Center can primarily be used for quick trend forecasts; the National Bank of Hungary publishes the actual figures for the second last month at the beginning of each month.

Disclaimer

Duna House Holding Nyrt. published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 07:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
