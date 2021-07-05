Duna House : estimation of the monthly residential property transaction and mortgage loan volumes 2021.07.05.

Residential property transaction volume estimate and mortgage forecast for

June 2021

Duna House presents its monthly Transaction Number Estimate (DH-TE) and Mortgage Forecast below, showing that in June 2021 13,615 property transactions were concluded and residential mortgage contracts worth HUF 115 billion were signed in the whole of Hungary.

Albeit at a minimally lower level, but the summer took a still active start on the Hungarian residential property market. The transaction volume of 13,615 estimated by Duna House still indicates the strongest June market of the past five years, representing an increase of 29% compared to the same period of 2019 and 22% more than the brisk, post-Covid market of 2020. All in all, the market closes the first half of the year with a combined transaction volume of almost 83,000 which is also significantly more than the H1 figures of the past five years.

The domestic mortgage market has been on a rally since March and the trend is still going strong. According to the factual figures published by the National Bank of Hungary the former record was broken in May: citizens of Hungary applied for more than HUF 120 billion residential mortgage in the fifth month of the year. Based on the estimate of Duna House Finances the residential mortgage market closed the month of June with a transaction volume of HUF 115 billion, which is another stellar figure denoting the second strongest month of the year so far, partly as a result of the continued popularity of the state home renewal subsidy. Looking Q2 of 2021 - based on two factual figures and one estimate - residential mortgage contracts worth HUF 342 billion were concluded and the total volume for the first half of the year was almost HUF 576 billion.

Budapest, July 1 2021

Background info

The table below shows monthly transaction volume estimates of Duna House.