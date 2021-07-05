Duna House : estimation of the monthly residential property transaction and mortgage loan volumes 2021.07.05.
07/05/2021 | 03:58am EDT
Residential property transaction volume estimate and mortgage forecast for
June 2021
Duna House presents its monthly Transaction Number Estimate (DH-TE) and Mortgage Forecast below, showing that in June 2021 13,615 property transactions were concluded and residential mortgage contracts worth HUF 115 billion were signed in the whole of Hungary.
Albeit at a minimally lower level, but the summer took a still active start on the Hungarian residential property market. The transaction volume of 13,615 estimated by Duna House still indicates the strongest June market of the past five years, representing an increase of 29% compared to the same period of 2019 and 22% more than the brisk, post-Covid market of 2020. All in all, the market closes the first half of the year with a combined transaction volume of almost 83,000 which is also significantly more than the H1 figures of the past five years.
The domestic mortgage market has been on a rally since March and the trend is still going strong. According to the factual figures published by the National Bank of Hungary the former record was broken in May: citizens of Hungary applied for more than HUF 120 billion residential mortgage in the fifth month of the year. Based on the estimate of Duna House Finances the residential mortgage market closed the month of June with a transaction volume of HUF 115 billion, which is another stellar figure denoting the second strongest month of the year so far, partly as a result of the continued popularity of the state home renewal subsidy. Looking Q2 of 2021 - based on two factual figures and one estimate - residential mortgage contracts worth HUF 342 billion were concluded and the total volume for the first half of the year was almost HUF 576 billion.
Budapest, July 1 2021
Background info
The table below shows monthly transaction volume estimates of Duna House.
January
February
March
April
May
June
July
August
September
October
November
December
2018
10,918
12,869
13,426
13,180
13,967
13,098
14,246
13,869
12,787
12,689
12,033
9,721
2019
10,741
13,532
14,373
14,166
13,512
11,069
12,764
11,945
13,364
13,182
10,945
10,127
2020
9917
13,117
11,100
5971
8400
11,186
13,125
11,923
12,708
12,200
11 369
10,354
2021
11,185
14,569
15,630
13,511
14,198
13,615
Methodology behind DH-TE: Regardless of the time of year, the most important indicator of the real estate market is the annual number of sale transactions. The DH-TE figure is an estimate published by Duna House and it reflects interim approximate data. The estimate is based on the number of monthly property transactions brokered by Duna House and the estimated market share of Duna House. The estimate of the current monthly market share of Duna House is based on the following indicators: 1. Data published by the Hungarian Central Statistical Office on transactions among private individuals. Since the Statistical Office publishes data with several months' delay, market share can be adjusted retroactively which also results in a more accurate estimate as well. Please note: After 2016 and as a consequence of the boom in newly-built apartments, pre-contracted purchase transactions appear in the statistics of the Statistical Office with a delay of several months or even one or two years, after the capital transfer tax has been levied, which results in anomalies in the statistics. 2. The number of Energy Certificates issued; 3. Subjective assessment based on other management information from Duna House Holding.
Please also note that DH-TE data cannot be used for defining the volume of transactions brokered by Duna House, or for estimating the business profit of Duna House Holding or for the drawing of any related conclusions.
Mortgage forecast: Figures published by Duna House Loan Center can primarily be used for quick trend forecasts; the National Bank of Hungary publishes the actual figures for the second last month at the beginning of each month.
Duna House Holding Nyrt. published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 07:57:03 UTC.