DUNA HOUSE HOLDING Public Limited Company (seat: 1016 Budapest, Gellérthegy str. 17, Hungary;

company registration number: Cg. 01-10-04838; hereinafter referred to as "Company" or "DHG"), with reference to the detailed provisions on public notice obligation of Decree No. 24/2008. (VIII.15.) PM of the Minister of Finance publishes the following information within the form of extraordinary notice:

On 17 July 2024, the Company launched a new business unit called DH Energy. DH Energy mainly offers energy efficiency solutions for residential and small business customers, such as heating/cooling/air management systems, lighting, retrofit insulation, replacement of windows and doors, installation of solar panels, solar collectors or energy storage. DH Energy is starting its activities in Hungary, plans to participate in the Home Renovation Programme launched in July 2024 and plans to launch its services in other DHG countries in the near future. The Company sees a long-term growth potential in the European residential energy efficiency market thanks to the RepowerEU programme.

The Company will conduct the new business through its new subsidiary DH Energy Zrt. DHG has appointed Roland Deme, who has nearly 20 years of experience in various segments of the energy sector, to lead DH Energy Zrt. Roland Deme also holds a 20% stake in the joint stock company, while 80% is owned by the Company. The three-member Board of Directors of DHG Energy Zrt. consists of Roland Deme, CEO, Gay Dymschiz, co-founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of DHG, and Daniel Schilling, Group CFO and member of the Board of Directors of DHG.

Budapest, 17 July 2024

Duna House Holding Nyrt.

