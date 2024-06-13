TORONTO, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (“Dundee” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) which was held earlier today. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, as follows:



Appointment of Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were appointed as Auditor of the Company and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the Auditor. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Votes in Favour 367,607,920 99.95 Votes Withheld 189,230 0.05 Total Votes Cast 367,797,150 100

Election of Directors

The shareholders elected each of the seven nominees listed in the Company’s Management Proxy Circular. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Name Votes in Favour % Votes Withheld % Tanya Covassin 360,853,342 99.84 578,586 0.16 Jonathan Goodman 360,030,379 99.61 1,401,549 0.39 Bruce McLeod 359,610,623 99.50 1,821,305 0.50 Isabel Meharry 360,748,924 99.81 683,004 0.19 Andrew Molson 360,034,461 99.61 1,397,467 0.39 Peter Nixon 360,836,253 99.84 595,675 0.16 Allen Palmiere 360,849,079 99.84 582,849 0.16

Immediately following the Meeting, the board of directors met and approved the appointment of Ms. Jaimie Donovan as a new independent director of the Company effective immediately.

Jaimie Donovan is a mining engineer with over 20 years of experience in the mining industry spanning roles in operations, technical services, capital allocation and corporate development. She was the Head of Growth and Evaluations for Barrick Gold in North America until March 2019, where she oversaw the evaluation and development of regional investment opportunities. Prior to that, Ms. Donovan held senior positions at Barrick Gold as Vice President of Evaluations, and Waterton Global Resource Management as a Principal and Head of Evaluations. Ms. Donovan is also a director of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. and Dundee Precious Metals Inc.

Ms. Donovan holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mining Engineering (B.Eng. Honours) and a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (B.Com. Finance) from the University of Western Australia. She has also completed the ICD Director Education Program at the Rotman School of Management.

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.

